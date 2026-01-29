

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurofins Scientific. (ERFSF.PK) revealed earnings for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled EUR473 million, or EUR2.23 per share. This compares with EUR405 million, or EUR1.83 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.0% to EUR7.296 billion from EUR6.951 billion last year.



Eurofins Scientific. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR473 Mln. vs. EUR405 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR2.23 vs. EUR1.83 last year. -Revenue: EUR7.296 Bln vs. EUR6.951 Bln last year.



The Board intends to pay an annual dividend of EUR 0.72 per share, which is a year-on-year increase of 20%.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the company expects mid-single-digit organic growth and potential annualized revenues from acquisitions of EUR 250 million, consolidated at mid-year (EUR 125 million consolidated impact in 2026).



Eurofins Scientific also noted that its net operating capex is expected to remain at around EUR 400 million per year. In addition, investment to own Eurofins' larger state-of-the-art sites will continue and is assumed to be around EUR 200 million annually in 2026 and 2027.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News