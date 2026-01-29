

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - ING GROEP N.V. (ING, NGA.AS, INN1.DE, 1INGA.MI) Thursday said that its fourth quarter result rose 22 percent from a year ago, helped by growth in fee income. The company revealed the outlook for fiscal 2026 and upgraded the outlook for fiscal 2027.



The Dutch financial services company posted net result of 1.41 billion euros in the fourth quarter, higher than 1.15 billion euros in the same period last year. Result before tax climbed 18.3 percent to 2.09 billion euros from 1.77 billion euros in the corresponding period a year ago.



According to ING GROEP, net interest income rose 3.8 percent to 3.82 billion euros in the fourth quarter from 3.68 billion euros in the prior-year period. During the three-month period, net fee and commission income was up 22.0 percent to 1.22 billion euros from 1.00 billion euros in the same period last year.



The company's total income rose 7.2 percent to 5.79 billion euros in the fourth quarter from 5.41 billion euros in the previous year period.



Looking ahead, ING GROEP said that it expects total income of around 24 billion euros in fiscal 2026 and also a 5 percent to 10 percent rise in fee income. The company also announced an upgraded view for fiscal 2027. it now expects total income to come in more than 25 billion euros, including 5 billion euros in fee income,



Additionally, the company also declared a final cash dividend of 0.736 euros per share for fiscal 2025.



On the NYSE, ING ended Wednesday's trading at $26.98, down $0.35 or 1.17 percent. In the after-hours trading, the stock is down $0.98 or 3.30 percent at $28.70.



