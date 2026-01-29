New collaboration combines decades of expertise to deliver integrated pre-wall systems across Europe

Wavin, the Building Infrastructure business of Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ORBIA*) and WERIT Kunststoffwerke W. Schneider GmbH Co. KG announce a cooperation in the field of sanitary pre-wall installation systems for European markets to provide installers and homeowners an improved offering of building installation systems.

The cooperation is based on Orbia Wavin's strong market presence in piping and installation solutions and industry experience combined with WERIT's established expertise and comprehensive product portfolio in sanitary pre-wall systems, cisterns and related sanitary components. Both companies remain fully independent and continue their respective commercial strategies, brands and customer relationships. Orbia Wavin and WERIT will collaborate on engineering and product development.

As part of the cooperation, Orbia Wavin will introduce pre-wall systems under the Wavin commercial brand in European markets. The systems are based on proven WERIT technology and manufacturing know-how. Further steps and potential extensions of the cooperation including joint development of technical platforms and complementary products will be evaluated in the future.

"Collaboration with WERIT enables us to broaden our European offering in sanitary and installation systems. We aim to drive innovation, enhance compatibility and improve efficiency, benefitting installers and home-owners," said Pietro Mariotti, Senior Director Market Segment Building, Orbia Building Infrastructure (Wavin). "Together, we bring decades of experience to deliver integrated, sustainable solutions for the market."

"This partnership brings together our shared expertise and strengths, enabling us to jointly drive innovation and deliver meaningful value," said Jörg Schneider, Managing Partner WERIT Kunststoffwerke.

This cooperation strengthens Orbia Wavin's position as a full solution provider for sanitary installations, with a wide portfolio in hot cold water solutions, soil waste systems and the world's-first plastic low noise drainage solution. Both partners will assess future development opportunities step by step, based on market feedback and customer needs.

About Orbia Building Infrastructure (Wavin)

Orbia's Building Infrastructure business Wavin is an innovative solutions provider for the global building and infrastructure industry. Backed by more than 60 years of product development experience, Orbia Wavin is advancing life around the world by building healthy, sustainable environments for global citizens. Whether it's to improve the distribution of clean drinking water, to make sanitation accessible for everyone, to create climate resilient cities or to design comfortable living spaces, Orbia Wavin collaborates with municipal leaders, engineers, contractors and installers to help future-proof communities, buildings and homes. Orbia Wavin has close to 11,000 employees across approximately 50 production sites worldwide, serving over 90 countries through a global sales and distribution network. To learn more, visit: www.wavin.com

About WERIT

WERIT Kunststoffwerke W. Schneider GmbH Co. KG, founded in 1949, is a family-owned manufacturer of industrial packaging, pre-wall systems, and innovative plastic solutions. Operating ten sites across Europe, WERIT serves a wide range of industries with a strong focus on technical excellence, sustainability, and long-term value creation.

