Vitec Software Group AB: Vitec acquires the software company Autonet

Vitec Software Group AB (publ) strengthens its position in Vertical Market Software on January 29, by acquiring a majority of the shares in the Dutch software company Autonet B.V. During the 2025 financial year, Autonet had sales of €4.5 million.

The software company develops and delivers mission-critical software for the automotive dismantling sector in the Netherlands and Belgium. Autonet provides solutions for vehicle registration, dismantling, inventory management, order and invoicing administration, reporting, and e-commerce solutions for selling used car parts. Autonet holds a market leading position in the Netherlands.

Vitec acquires 75 percent of the shares, while the management team will continue to be operational in the company with minority shares. Over the next few years, Vitec will increase its ownership and will hold 100% in 2029. Payment will be in cash. The acquisition is expected to yield an immediate increase in earnings per share for Vitec. Consolidation will commence as of the acquisition date.

- Autonet is a well-managed company with a business model and product offering that aligns perfectly with our acquisition criteria. Its solutions are essential for efficient and sustainable handling of vehicles and spare parts. We are pleased to warmly welcome all 22 employees to Vitec, says Olle Backman, CEO and President of Vitec Software Group.

Autonet was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dordrecht, the Netherlands.

- It has been of great importance for us to identify a long-term owner with a strong commitment to the company's continued development, as we see significant international growth opportunities, says Michiel 't Jong, Chief Commercial Officer at Autonet. Together with Vitec, we can continue to develop Autonet for the benefit of our customers now and in the future.

