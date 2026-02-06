Vitec Software Group AB: Vitec Software Group AB Year-end report January-December 2025

Summary of interim period, October-December 2025

Net sales SEK 983 million (927), an increase of 6%

Recurring revenues SEK 831 million (769), an increase of 8%

EBITA SEK 268 million (269) unchanged

EBITA margin 27% (29)

Operating profit SEK 206 million (178), an increase of 16%

Operating margin 21% (19)

Cash EBIT SEK 227 million (234), a decrease of 3%

Cash EBIT margin 23% (25)

Earnings per share before dilution SEK 3.41 (2.43), an increase of 40%

Cash flow from operating activities SEK 111 million (10)

Acquisition of NMG.

Summary of interim period, January-December 2025

Net sales SEK 3,633 million (3,334), an increase of 9%

Recurring revenues SEK 3,204 million (2,878), an increase of 11%

EBITA SEK 959 million (1,002), a decrease of 4%

EBITA margin 26% (30)

Operating profit SEK 712 million (697), an increase of 2%

Operating margin 20% (21)

Cash EBIT SEK 816 million (797), an increase of 2%

Cash EBIT margin 22% (24)

Earnings per share before dilution SEK 10.96 (10.74), an increase of 2%

Cash flow from operating activities SEK 1,110 million (949)

The Board of Directors propose a dividend of SEK 3.68 per share (3.60).

A good ending to an anniversary year

With 2025 behind us, the year concluded in the same cautious market environment that characterized the earlier quarters, with both customer and acquisition processes taking longer than expected. Even so, I am pleased that we were able to deliver both total growth of 6% for the full year and 9% for the fourth quarter. During the year, we completed two acquisitions, one of which was finalized in the fourth quarter. As a result, the contribution from acquisitions to overall growth was lower than in previous years, placing greater emphasis on organic growth. I am particularly satisfied with the 12% increase in our subscription-based revenues during the quarter, of which 8% was organic. This further strengthens our stable base of recurring revenues for future periods.

One area where I am less satisfied is that, for the full year 2025, we did not increase operating profit at a faster rate than revenue growth, an increase which has been the case in previous years. A goal we have set-and are working to reach once again-is to achieve an operating margin of at least 20% and to increase it gradually over time. EBITA for the quarter amounted to SEK 268 million, compared with SEK 269 million in the same period last year, while our internal performance measure, Cash EBIT, declined to SEK 227 million from SEK 234 million, in line with expectations. Operating profit totaled SEK 206 million, compared with SEK 178 million, representing an increase of 16%.

Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter was strong, increasing to SEK 111 million compared with SEK 10 million in the corresponding period last year. For the full year, operating cash flow amounted to SEK 1,110 million, compared with SEK 949 million. Net interest-bearing debt to EBITDA stood at 1.9x following the acquisition of NMG, whose result is included for only three months.

In 2025, we completed two acquisitions: the Netherlands-based Intergrip and Poland-based NMG. We evaluated approximately 300 companies, in line with prior years, although the processes took longer than expected. It is therefore particularly gratifying that, at the beginning of the current year, we were able to announce two additional acquisitions as a direct result of the work carried out during 2025-first the Netherlands-based Autonet, followed by Sweden-based Infometric. Both companies hold strong market positions and offer mission-critical software within their respective verticals, fully meeting our acquisition criteria. With strong cash flow at the start of each year and unused capacity under both our revolving credit facility and bond financing, our financial readiness for additional acquisitions remains solid.

The Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting approve an increase in the dividend per share in line with earnings per share growth, raising the dividend by 2% to SEK 3.68. If approved, this would mark the 24th consecutive year of dividend growth.

In closing, I would like to thank all colleagues who contributed to making our anniversary year truly special. Thank you for your hard work, and we now look ahead to 2026.

Olle Backman, CEO and President

Vitec Software Group

For more information, please contact

Olle Backman, CEO and President, Vitec Software Group AB (publ)

olle.backman@vitecsoftware.com, +46 70 632 89 93

Patrik Fransson, Head of Investor Relations, Vitec Software Group AB (publ),

patrik.fransson@vitecsoftware.com, +46 76 942 85 97



About Vitec Software Group

Vitec is a leading provider of Vertical Software and has its origin and headquarters in Umeå, Sweden. Our products are developed to meet specific needs within various niche markets in society. The expertise of our employees, combined with our shared corporate culture and business model, enable continuous improvement and innovation. We grow through the successes of our business units, as well as through acquisitions. Everything we do is based on a long-term perspective. Because we are to rely on - today and tomorrow. Vitec has 1,770 employees, is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and had net sales of SEK 3,633 million in 2025. Read more at vitecsoftware.com.

