Vitec Software Group AB: Vitec acquires the software company Infometric

Vitec Software Group AB (publ) strengthens its position in Vertical Market Software on February 2, by acquiring a majority of the shares in the Swedish software company Infometric AB. During the 2025 financial year, Infometric had sales of SEK 137.5 million.

The software company Infometric develops and delivers a complete system of hardware and software for collecting, analyzing and debiting energy and water consumption as well as temperature measurement for the Swedish housing and real estate industry. The system allocates costs, optimizes the energy performance of properties and reduces environmental impact. The demand for individual metering and debiting (IMD) is driven partly by regulatory requirements for new construction and partly by an increased need for cost savings in line with sharply increased prices for water, electricity and energy. The core of the offering is the proprietary SaaS application InfoSam, which is designed for high flexibility and integration with external IT systems. Infometric is the market leader in its vertical.

Vitec acquires 80 percent of the shares, while key stakeholders in the company will continue to be operational in the company with minority shares. Over the next few years, Vitec will increase its ownership and will hold 100% during 2030. Payment will be in cash. The acquisition is expected to yield an immediate increase in earnings per share for Vitec. Consolidation will commence as of the acquisition date.

- Infometric is a well-managed and profitable software company with a strong business model. The company's product offering is particularly important as it contributes to creating a more sustainable society through more efficient use of resources. Infometric operates at the intersection of markets where Vitec already has very long experience and solid expertise - energy and real estate. Through the acquisition, we can operate together for further steps in the right direction in the energy transition. We are pleased to welcome 58 new co-workers to Vitec, says Olle Backman, CEO and President of Vitec Software Group.

Infometric was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sollentuna, Stockholm.

- For us, it has been important to find a long-term owner who is committed to the continued development of the company. In the Vitec Group, we will continue to develop Infometric for the benefit of our customers today and in the future, says Thomas Ericson, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Infometric.

For more information, please contact

olle.backman@vitecsoftware.com, +46 70 632 89 93

Patrik Fransson, Head of Investor Relations, Vitec Software Group AB (publ),



About Vitec Software Group

Vitec is a leading provider of Vertical Software and has its origin and headquarters in Umeå, Sweden. Our products are developed to meet specific needs within various niche markets in society. The expertise of our employees, combined with our shared corporate culture and business model, enable continuous improvement and innovation. We grow through the successes of our business units, as well as through acquisitions. Everything we do is based on a long-term perspective. Because we are to rely on - today and tomorrow. Vitec has 1,770 employees, is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and had net sales of SEK 3,334 million in 2024. Read more at vitecsoftware.com.