Donnerstag, 29.01.2026
Goldaktie mit Turbo: 9 von 13 Treffern in den ersten 25 Metern!
WKN: A2PZ0R | ISIN: US75513E1010 | Ticker-Symbol: 5UR
28.01.2026 22:06 Uhr
TTM Technologies, Inc.: RTX's Raytheon awards TTM Technologies a multi-year contract for LTAMDS radar components with a potential value of $200 million

COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) ("TTM") and Raytheon, an RTX business (NYSE: RTX), have reached a multi-year agreement to provide radio frequency assemblies, electronic hardware, and printed circuit boards supporting Raytheon's Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor ("LTAMDS"). The potential value is $200 million over a three-year period.

This agreement builds on TTM's support of LTAMDS' development and production-readiness activities, helping maintain program schedules and deliver hardware aligned to customer milestones.

"Establishing a multi-year contract with TTM for LTAMDS will allow us to meet our accelerated delivery schedule while reducing costs," said Mike Mills, Raytheon Vice President of LTAMDS and GhostEye Programs.

TTM designs, manufactures and tests the Beam Forming Network ("BFN"), printed wiring boards, and specialized assemblies for the LTAMDS and GhostEye radars. Multi-year commitments allow a strategic supplier partner like TTM to invest in capacity and improve lead-time stability which ultimately increases value for customers and the taxpayer.

"This significant agreement reinforces our long-standing partnership with Raytheon and reflects the growing importance of resilient and trusted, U.S.-based electronics manufacturing for integrated air and missile defense," said Catherine Gridley, Executive Vice President and President of TTM's Aerospace & Defense Sector. "This directly aligns with the Department of War's emphasis on strengthening supply chains and accelerating delivery of urgently needed capabilities."

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact:
Sean K.F. Hannan
VP, Investor Relations
+1 339 466 7737
investor@ttmtech.com

Matthew Clarke
Senior Director, Marketing & Communications
TTM Technologies, Inc.
+1 321 462 7900
matthew.clarke@ttmtech.com

About TTM
TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology products, including mission systems, radio frequency ("RF") components, RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and technologically advanced interconnect products, including PCBs and substrates. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop design, engineering and manufacturing services enable customers to reduce the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.


