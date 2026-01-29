

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $2.168 billion, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $4.778 billion, or $1.24 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Comcast Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $3.062 billion or $0.84 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.2% to $32.310 billion from $31.915 billion last year.



Comcast Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $2.168 Bln. vs. $4.778 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.60 vs. $1.24 last year. -Revenue: $32.310 Bln vs. $31.915 Bln last year.



