Dover Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV), a diversified global manufacturer, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025. All comparisons are to the comparable period of the prior fiscal year, unless otherwise noted.





Three Months Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31, ($ in millions, except per share data)*

2025

2024

% Change*

2025

2024

% Change* U.S. GAAP Revenue

$ 2,099

$ 1,930

9 %

$ 8,093

$ 7,746

4 % Earnings from continuing operations

275

238

15 %

1,097

1,400

(22) % Diluted EPS from continuing operations

2.01

1.72

17 %

7.97

10.09

(21) %

























Non-GAAP Organic revenue change









5 %









2 % Adjusted earnings from continuing operations1

343

305

13 %

1,324

1,150

15 % Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations

2.51

2.20

14 %

9.61

8.29

16 %

1 Q4 and full year 2025 and 2024 adjusted earnings from continuing operations exclude after-tax purchase accounting expenses, restructuring and other costs, and (gain) loss on dispositions. * Totals, change and per share data may be impacted by rounding.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, Dover generated revenue of $2.1 billion, an increase of 9% (+5% organic). GAAP earnings from continuing operations of $275 million increased 15%, and GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations of $2.01 was up 17%. On an adjusted basis, earnings from continuing operations of $343 million were up 13% and adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $2.51 was up 14%.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, Dover generated revenue of $8.1 billion, an increase of 4% (+2% organic). GAAP earnings from continuing operations of $1.1 billion decreased by 22%, and GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations of $7.97 was down 21%, both principally due to the gain on the disposition of De-Sta-Co in the prior year. On an adjusted basis, earnings from continuing operations of $1.3 billion increased 15%, and adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $9.61 was up 16%.

A full reconciliation between GAAP and adjusted measures and definitions of non-GAAP and other performance measures are included as an exhibit herein.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY:

Dover's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, said, "Our fourth quarter results reflect broad-based top line strength across the portfolio, with organic growth reaching its highest level of the year. Revenue performance was driven by robust trends in our secular-growth-exposed markets as well as improving conditions in retail fueling and refrigerated door cases and services. Our sustained strong bookings rates continue to support underlying momentum across the portfolio, providing confidence in the durability of demand as we enter the new year.

"Margins improved year-over-year on volume leverage and ongoing productivity initiatives. We are carrying a significant amount of restructuring benefit into next year from previously announced productivity and fixed cost optimization projects, which should support attractive margin conversion.

"Our solid operational results were complemented by our capital allocation strategy. The acquisitions we closed during the year are performing above their deal models. Additionally, we initiated an accelerated share repurchase in November, underscoring our disciplined approach to capital return to shareholders. With meaningful balance sheet flexibility, we remain well positioned to invest behind long-term shareholder value creation.

"We have a constructive outlook for 2026. Demand trends are solid and broad-based across the portfolio, and are supported by our order book, with no individual end market presenting a material headwind. Our balance sheet optionality enables us to dynamically respond to market conditions and opportunistically play offense. Our 2026 guidance is consistent with our long-term EPS growth trajectory and our commitment to driving sustainable value creation for our shareholders."

FULL YEAR 2026 GUIDANCE:

In 2026, Dover expects to generate GAAP EPS in the range of $8.95 to $9.15 (adjusted EPS of $10.45 to $10.65), based on full year revenue growth of 5% to 7% (organic growth of 3% to 5%).

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:

Dover will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its fourth quarter results at 12:00 P.M. Eastern Time (11:00 A.M. Central Time) on Thursday, January 29, 2026. The webcast can be accessed on the Dover website at dovercorporation.com. The conference call will also be made available for replay on the website. Additional information on Dover's results and its operating segments can be found on the Company's website.

ABOUT DOVER:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 70 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV."

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are statements that are, or could be deemed, "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate; supply chain constraints and labor shortages that could result in production stoppages; inflation in material input costs and freight logistics; the impacts of natural or human-induced disasters, acts of war, terrorism, international conflicts, and public health crises or other future pandemics on the global economy and on our customers, suppliers, employees, business and cash flows; changes in customer demand and capital spending; competitive factors and pricing pressures; our ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner; changes in law, including the effect of tax laws and developments with respect to trade policy and tariffs; our ability to identify, consummate and successfully integrate and realize synergies from newly acquired businesses; acquisition valuation levels; the impact of interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; capital allocation plans and changes in those plans, including with respect to dividends, share repurchases, investments in research and development, capital expenditures and acquisitions; our ability to effectively deploy capital resulting from dispositions; our ability to derive expected benefits from restructurings, productivity initiatives and other cost reduction actions; the impact of legal compliance risks and litigation, including with respect to product quality and safety, cybersecurity and privacy; and our ability to capture and protect intellectual property rights. For details on the risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein, we refer you to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These documents are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission, and on our website, dovercorporation.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

INVESTOR SUPPLEMENT - FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2025

DOVER CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (unaudited)(in thousands)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenue $ 2,099,079

$ 1,929,866

$ 8,092,571

$ 7,745,909 Cost of goods and services 1,278,266

1,184,142

4,874,402

4,787,288 Gross profit 820,813

745,724

3,218,169

2,958,621 Selling, general and administrative expenses 475,511

450,660

1,844,808

1,752,266 Operating earnings 345,302

295,064

1,373,361

1,206,355 Interest expense 28,134

28,304

109,772

131,171 Interest income (17,039)

(23,145)

(73,032)

(37,158) Loss (gain) on dispositions -

115

(4,644)

(597,798) Other income, net (6,324)

(13,860)

(32,987)

(46,876) Earnings before provision for income taxes 340,531

303,650

1,374,252

1,757,016 Provision for income taxes 65,765

65,267

276,823

357,048 Earnings from continuing operations 274,766

238,383

1,097,429

1,399,968 Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net 7,309

1,197,600

(3,473)

1,297,158 Net earnings $ 282,075

$ 1,435,983

$ 1,093,956

$ 2,697,126

DOVER CORPORATION QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE (unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)

Earnings Per Share























2025

2024

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2025

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2024 Basic earnings (loss) per share: Continuing operations $ 1.74 $ 2.04 $ 2.21 $ 2.02 $ 8.01

$ 4.33 $ 1.79 $ 2.28 $ 1.74 $ 10.16 Discontinued operations $ (0.06) $ (0.01) $ (0.01) $ 0.05 $ (0.03)

$ 0.22 $ 0.26 $ 0.25 $ 8.73 $ 9.42 Net earnings $ 1.68 $ 2.03 $ 2.20 $ 2.07 $ 7.99

$ 4.55 $ 2.05 $ 2.53 $ 10.47 $ 19.58























Diluted earnings (loss) per share:

















Continuing operations $ 1.73 $ 2.03 $ 2.20 $ 2.01 $ 7.97

$ 4.30 $ 1.78 $ 2.26 $ 1.72 $ 10.09 Discontinued operations $ (0.06) $ (0.01) $ (0.01) $ 0.05 $ (0.03)

$ 0.22 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 8.66 $ 9.35 Net earnings $ 1.67 $ 2.02 $ 2.19 $ 2.06 $ 7.94

$ 4.52 $ 2.04 $ 2.51 $ 10.38 $ 19.45























Net earnings (loss) and weighted average shares used in calculated earnings (loss) per share amounts are as follows: Continuing operations $ 239,241 $ 280,130 $ 303,292 $ 274,766 $ 1,097,429

$ 602,102 $ 246,587 $ 312,896 $ 238,383 $ 1,399,968 Discontinued operations (8,420) (1,066) (1,296) 7,309 (3,473)

30,119 35,235 34,204 1,197,600 1,297,158 Net earnings $ 230,821 $ 279,064 $ 301,996 $ 282,075 $ 1,093,956

$ 632,221 $ 281,822 $ 347,100 $ 1,435,983 $ 2,697,126























Weighted average shares outstanding:

















Basic 137,267 137,226 137,236 135,993 136,935

139,051 137,443 137,251 137,205 137,735 Diluted 138,260 137,974 138,029 136,826 137,777

139,869 138,404 138,223 138,298 138,696























Dividends paid per common share $ 0.515 $ 0.515 $ 0.52 $ 0.52 $ 2.07

$ 0.51 $ 0.51 $ 0.515 $ 0.515 $ 2.05























* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.





DOVER CORPORATION QUARTERLY SEGMENT INFORMATION (unaudited)(in thousands)



2025

2024

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2025

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2024 REVENUE





















Engineered Products $ 254,646 $ 275,944 $ 279,705 $ 275,549 $ 1,085,844

$ 332,820 $ 285,297 $ 296,117 $ 288,223 $ 1,202,457 Clean Energy & Fueling 491,148 546,097 541,368 551,894 2,130,507

445,053 463,014 500,685 528,032 1,936,784 Imaging & Identification 280,090 292,009 299,100 302,244 1,173,443

276,806 287,593 283,966 288,800 1,137,165 Pumps & Process Solutions 493,573 520,554 550,920 583,623 2,148,670

465,729 477,239 472,463 479,135 1,894,566 Climate & Sustainability Technologies 347,888 416,151 408,529 387,273 1,559,841

364,292 436,706 431,127 347,524 1,579,649 Intersegment eliminations (1,286) (1,163) (1,781) (1,504) (5,734)

(981) (1,067) (816) (1,848) (4,712) Total consolidated revenue $ 1,866,059 $ 2,049,592 $ 2,077,841 $ 2,099,079 $ 8,092,571

$ 1,883,719 $ 1,948,782 $ 1,983,542 $ 1,929,866 $ 7,745,909























EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS















Segment Earnings:





















Engineered Products $ 44,114 $ 53,511 $ 57,483 $ 62,158 $ 217,266

$ 62,532 $ 52,095 $ 56,621 $ 59,989 $ 231,237 Clean Energy & Fueling 85,644 107,771 118,665 105,990 418,070

69,675 87,536 99,536 103,246 359,993 Imaging & Identification 77,575 76,937 81,772 78,451 314,735

69,959 75,786 77,247 78,715 301,707 Pumps & Process Solutions 151,275 159,504 168,565 172,256 651,600

118,737 137,217 138,277 142,375 536,606 Climate & Sustainability Technologies 52,119 77,262 76,002 60,264 265,647

50,759 79,127 76,015 44,974 250,875 Total segment earnings 410,727 474,985 502,487 479,119 1,867,318

371,662 431,761 447,696 429,299 1,680,418 Purchase accounting expenses 1 49,104 51,123 59,381 58,837 218,445

44,187 44,332 48,356 49,366 186,241 Restructuring and other costs 2 9,397 23,210 15,913 29,466 77,986

23,971 11,590 16,581 32,841 84,983 (Gain) loss on dispositions 3 (2,468) (2,176) - - (4,644)

(529,943) 663 (68,633) 115 (597,798) Corporate expense / other 4 51,959 41,875 31,515 39,190 164,539

42,159 39,526 36,110 38,168 155,963 Interest expense 27,608 26,791 27,239 28,134 109,772

36,365 32,374 34,128 28,304 131,171 Interest income (20,254) (17,935) (17,804) (17,039) (73,032)

(4,756) (4,081) (5,176) (23,145) (37,158) Earnings before provision for income taxes 295,381 352,097 386,243 340,531 1,374,252

759,679 307,357 386,330 303,650 1,757,016 Provision for income taxes 56,140 71,967 82,951 65,765 276,823

157,577 60,770 73,434 65,267 357,048 Earnings from continuing operations $ 239,241 $ 280,130 $ 303,292 $ 274,766 $ 1,097,429

$ 602,102 $ 246,587 $ 312,896 $ 238,383 $ 1,399,968























SEGMENT EARNINGS MARGIN

















Engineered Products 17.3 % 19.4 % 20.6 % 22.6 % 20.0 %

18.8 % 18.3 % 19.1 % 20.8 % 19.2 % Clean Energy & Fueling 17.4 % 19.7 % 21.9 % 19.2 % 19.6 %

15.7 % 18.9 % 19.9 % 19.6 % 18.6 % Imaging & Identification 27.7 % 26.3 % 27.3 % 26.0 % 26.8 %

25.3 % 26.4 % 27.2 % 27.3 % 26.5 % Pumps & Process Solutions 30.6 % 30.6 % 30.6 % 29.5 % 30.3 %

25.5 % 28.8 % 29.3 % 29.7 % 28.3 % Climate & Sustainability Technologies 15.0 % 18.6 % 18.6 % 15.6 % 17.0 %

13.9 % 18.1 % 17.6 % 12.9 % 15.9 % Total segment earnings margin 22.0 % 23.2 % 24.2 % 22.8 % 23.1 %

19.7 % 22.2 % 22.6 % 22.2 % 21.7 %























1 Purchase accounting expenses are primarily comprised of amortization of intangible assets. 2 Restructuring and other costs relate to actions taken for headcount reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits, and other asset charges. 3 (Gain) loss on dispositions, including post-closing adjustments. 4 Certain expenses are maintained at the corporate level and not allocated to the segments. These expenses include executive and functional compensation costs, non-service pension costs, non-operating insurance expenses, shared business services and digital and IT overhead costs, deal related expenses and various administrative expenses relating to the corporate headquarters.

DOVER CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)(in thousands)



December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,676,808

$ 1,844,877 Receivables, net 1,371,352

1,354,225 Inventories, net 1,272,784

1,144,838 Prepaid and other current assets 185,996

140,557 Total current assets 4,506,940

4,484,497 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,119,623

987,924 Goodwill 5,430,038

4,905,702 Intangible assets, net 1,759,616

1,580,854 Other assets and deferred charges 606,206

550,183 Total assets $ 13,422,423

$ 12,509,160







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt $ 706,677

$ 400,056 Payables, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,811,812

1,796,471 Total current liabilities 2,518,489

2,196,527 Deferred taxes and other non-current liabilities 877,433

829,291 Long-term debt 2,621,295

2,529,346 Stockholders' equity:





Stockholders' equity 7,405,206

6,953,996 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,422,423

$ 12,509,160

DOVER CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)(in thousands)



Years Ended December 31,

2025

2024 Operating Activities:





Net earnings $ 1,093,956

$ 2,697,126 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to cash provided by operating activities:





Earnings from discontinued operations, net 3,473

(1,297,158) Depreciation and amortization 379,577

337,842 Stock-based compensation expense 43,981

40,359 Employee benefit plan (benefit) expense (7,623)

(9,946) Gain on dispositions (4,644)

(597,798) Other, net (35,354)

(57,073) Net change in assets and liabilities (135,361)

(25,519) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,338,005

1,087,833







Investing Activities:





Additions to property, plant and equipment (220,263)

(167,533) Acquisitions, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired (663,270)

(635,269) Proceeds from dispositions, net of cash transferred 5,998

768,847 Other, net (9,059)

6,972 Net cash used in investing activities (886,594)

(26,983)







Financing Activities:





Change in commercial paper and other short-term borrowings, net (639)

(467,637) Repayment of long-term debt (400,000)

- Proceeds from long-term debt 631,186

- Dividends paid to stockholders (283,007)

(283,117) Repurchase of common stock, including payment under accelerated share repurchase program (540,700)

(500,000) Payments to settle employee tax obligations on exercise of share-based awards (14,887)

(16,603) Other, net (16,823)

(4,316) Net cash used in financing activities (624,870)

(1,271,673)







Cash Flows from Discontinued Operations:





Net cash used in operating activities of discontinued operations (4,430)

(339,454) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities of discontinued operations (9,796)

1,985,641 Net cash (used in) provided by discontinued operations (14,226)

1,646,187







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 19,616

(6,348)







Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents, including cash held for sale (168,069)

1,429,016 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year, including cash held for sale1 1,844,877

415,861 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of year, including cash held for sale $ 1,676,808

$ 1,844,877







1 Cash held for sale as of December 31, 2023 totaled $17,300. There was no cash held for sale as of December 31, 2025 and 2024.

DOVER CORPORATION QUARTERLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP) (unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

2025

2024

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2025

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2024 Adjusted earnings from continuing operations:

















Earnings from continuing

operations $ 239,241 $ 280,130 $ 303,292 $ 274,766 $ 1,097,429

$ 602,102 $ 246,587 $ 312,896 $ 238,383 $ 1,399,968 Purchase accounting expenses, pre-tax 1 49,104 51,123 59,381 58,837 218,445

44,187 44,332 48,356 49,366 186,241 Purchase accounting expenses, tax impact 2 (10,919) (11,367) (14,067) (14,134) (50,487)

(9,711) (9,760) (10,633) (10,911) (41,015) Restructuring and other costs, pre-tax 3 9,397 23,210 15,913 29,466 77,986

23,971 11,590 16,581 32,841 84,983 Restructuring and other costs, tax impact 2 (1,887) (4,642) (3,230) (5,608) (15,367)

(4,734) (2,479) (3,465) (6,864) (17,542) (Gain) loss on dispositions, pre-tax 4 (2,468) (2,176) - - (4,644)

(529,943) 663 (68,633) 115 (597,798) (Gain) loss on dispositions, tax-impact 2 689 435 - - 1,124

114,973 (144) 18,889 1,695 135,413 Adjusted earnings from continuing operations $ 283,157 $ 336,713 $ 361,289 $ 343,327 $ 1,324,486

$ 240,845 $ 290,789 $ 313,991 $ 304,625 $ 1,150,250























Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations:











Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 1.73 $ 2.03 $ 2.20 $ 2.01 $ 7.97

$ 4.30 $ 1.78 $ 2.26 $ 1.72 $ 10.09 Purchase accounting expenses, pre-tax 1 0.36 0.37 0.43 0.43 1.59

0.32 0.32 0.35 0.36 1.34 Purchase accounting expenses, tax impact 2 (0.08) (0.08) (0.10) (0.10) (0.37)

(0.07) (0.07) (0.08) (0.08) (0.30) Restructuring and other costs, pre-tax 3 0.07 0.17 0.12 0.22 0.57

0.17 0.08 0.12 0.24 0.61 Restructuring and other costs, tax impact 2 (0.01) (0.03) (0.02) (0.04) (0.11)

(0.03) (0.02) (0.03) (0.05) (0.13) (Gain) loss on dispositions, pre-tax 4 (0.02) (0.02) - - (0.03)

(3.79) - (0.50) - (4.31) (Gain) loss on dispositions, tax-impact 2 - - - - 0.01

0.82 - 0.14 0.01 0.98 Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 2.05 $ 2.44 $ 2.62 $ 2.51 $ 9.61

$ 1.72 $ 2.10 $ 2.27 $ 2.20 $ 8.29























1 Purchase accounting expenses are primarily comprised of amortization of intangible assets. 2 Adjustments were tax effected using the statutory tax rates in the applicable jurisdictions or the effective tax rate, where applicable, for each period. The tax impact of the (gain) loss on dispositions in Q4 2024 reflects updated tax information related to a Q3 2024 disposition. 3 Restructuring and other costs relate to actions taken for headcount reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits, and other asset charges. Q2 2025, Q3 2025, Q4 2025 and FY 2025 include other costs of $1.9 million, $1.8 million, $2.6 million and $6.3 million, respectively, associated with a footprint reduction within our Climate & Sustainability Technologies segment. Q2 2025 and FY 2025 includes other costs of $4.0 million associated with a product line exit within our Climate & Sustainability Technologies segment. Q1 2024 and FY 2024 include $3.4 million of non-cash asset impairment charges for our Climate & Sustainability Technologies segment. 4 (Gain) loss on dispositions represents a $529.9 million gain recorded during Q1 2024 and a $0.7 million loss and $1.1 million gain recorded as post-closing adjustments in Q2 2024 and Q4 2024, respectively, on the disposition of De-Sta-Co in the Engineered Products segment. Additionally, a gain of $68.6 million was recorded in Q3 2024 and a $1.2 million post-closing adjustment (reduction to the gain) in Q4 2024 on the disposition of a minority owned equity method investment in the Climate & Sustainability Technologies segment. * Per share data and totals may be impacted by rounding.

DOVER CORPORATION QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (unaudited)(in thousands)

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

2025

2024

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2025

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2024 ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA













































Engineered Products:





















Segment earnings $ 44,114 $ 53,511 $ 57,483 $ 62,158 $ 217,266

$ 62,532 $ 52,095 $ 56,621 $ 59,989 $ 231,237 Other depreciation and amortization 1 4,800 5,141 5,736 5,818 21,495

4,785 4,778 4,829 4,867 19,259 Adjusted segment EBITDA 2 48,914 58,652 63,219 67,976 238,761

67,317 56,873 61,450 64,856 250,496 Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2 19.2 % 21.3 % 22.6 % 24.7 % 22.0 %

20.2 % 19.9 % 20.8 % 22.5 % 20.8 %























Clean Energy & Fueling:





















Segment earnings $ 85,644 $ 107,771 $ 118,665 $ 105,990 $ 418,070

$ 69,675 $ 87,536 $ 99,536 $ 103,246 $ 359,993 Other depreciation and amortization 1 8,578 8,961 8,582 8,685 34,806

7,921 7,627 8,310 8,118 31,976 Adjusted segment EBITDA 2 94,222 116,732 127,247 114,675 452,876

77,596 95,163 107,846 111,364 391,969 Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2 19.2 % 21.4 % 23.5 % 20.8 % 21.3 %

17.4 % 20.6 % 21.5 % 21.1 % 20.2 %























Imaging & Identification:





















Segment earnings $ 77,575 $ 76,937 $ 81,772 $ 78,451 $ 314,735

$ 69,959 $ 75,786 $ 77,247 $ 78,715 $ 301,707 Other depreciation and amortization 1 4,093 4,229 4,091 5,155 17,568

3,733 3,271 3,905 3,739 14,648 Adjusted segment EBITDA 2 81,668 81,166 85,863 83,606 332,303

73,692 79,057 81,152 82,454 316,355 Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2 29.2 % 27.8 % 28.7 % 27.7 % 28.3 %

26.6 % 27.5 % 28.6 % 28.6 % 27.8 %























Pumps & Process Solutions:





















Segment earnings $ 151,275 $ 159,504 $ 168,565 $ 172,256 $ 651,600

$ 118,737 $ 137,217 $ 138,277 $ 142,375 $ 536,606 Other depreciation and amortization 1 12,601 13,131 14,256 14,238 54,226

12,139 12,637 12,651 12,623 50,050 Adjusted segment EBITDA 2 163,876 172,635 182,821 186,494 705,826

130,876 149,854 150,928 154,998 586,656 Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2 33.2 % 33.2 % 33.2 % 32.0 % 32.8 %

28.1 % 31.4 % 31.9 % 32.3 % 31.0 %























Climate & Sustainability Technologies:



















Segment earnings $ 52,119 $ 77,262 $ 76,002 $ 60,264 $ 265,647

$ 50,759 $ 79,127 $ 76,015 $ 44,974 $ 250,875 Other depreciation and amortization 1 7,325 7,605 7,558 7,856 30,344

7,275 7,220 7,048 7,596 29,139 Adjusted segment EBITDA 2 59,444 84,867 83,560 68,120 295,991

58,034 86,347 83,063 52,570 280,014 Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2 17.1 % 20.4 % 20.5 % 17.6 % 19.0 %

15.9 % 19.8 % 19.3 % 15.1 % 17.7 %























Total Segments:





















Total segment earnings 2, 3 $ 410,727 $ 474,985 $ 502,487 $ 479,119 $ 1,867,318

$ 371,662 $ 431,761 $ 447,696 $ 429,299 $ 1,680,418 Other depreciation and amortization 1 37,397 39,067 40,223 41,752 158,439

35,853 35,533 36,743 36,943 145,072 Total Adjusted segment EBITDA 2 448,124 514,052 542,710 520,871 2,025,757

407,515 467,294 484,439 466,242 1,825,490 Total Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2 24.0 % 25.1 % 26.1 % 24.8 % 25.0 %

21.6 % 24.0 % 24.4 % 24.2 % 23.6 %























1 Other depreciation and amortization relates to property, plant, and equipment and intangibles, and excludes amounts related to purchase accounting expenses and restructuring and other costs. 2 Refer to Non-GAAP Disclosures section for definition. 3 Refer to Quarterly Segment Information section for reconciliation of total segment earnings to earnings from continuing operations.

DOVER CORPORATION QUARTERLY EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA RECONCILIATION (NON-GAAP) (unaudited)(in thousands)

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

2025

2024

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2025

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2024 Earnings from continuing

operations $ 239,241 $ 280,130 $ 303,292 $ 274,766 $ 1,097,429

$ 602,102 $ 246,587 $ 312,896 $ 238,383 $ 1,399,968 Provision for income taxes 56,140 71,967 82,951 65,765 276,823

157,577 60,770 73,434 65,267 357,048 Earnings before provision for income taxes 295,381 352,097 386,243 340,531 1,374,252

759,679 307,357 386,330 303,650 1,757,016 Interest income (20,254) (17,935) (17,804) (17,039) (73,032)

(4,756) (4,081) (5,176) (23,145) (37,158) Interest expense 27,608 26,791 27,239 28,134 109,772

36,365 32,374 34,128 28,304 131,171 Corporate expense / other 1 51,959 41,875 31,515 39,190 164,539

42,159 39,526 36,110 38,168 155,963 (Gain) loss on dispositions 2 (2,468) (2,176) - - (4,644)

(529,943) 663 (68,633) 115 (597,798) Restructuring and other costs 3 9,397 23,210 15,913 29,466 77,986

23,971 11,590 16,581 32,841 84,983 Purchase accounting expenses 4 49,104 51,123 59,381 58,837 218,445

44,187 44,332 48,356 49,366 186,241 Total segment earnings 5 410,727 474,985 502,487 479,119 1,867,318

371,662 431,761 447,696 429,299 1,680,418 Add: Other depreciation and amortization 6 37,397 39,067 40,223 41,752 158,439

35,853 35,533 36,743 36,943 145,072 Total adjusted segment EBITDA 5 $ 448,124 $ 514,052 $ 542,710 $ 520,871 $ 2,025,757

$ 407,515 $ 467,294 $ 484,439 $ 466,242 $ 1,825,490























1 Certain expenses are maintained at the corporate level and not allocated to the segments. These expenses include executive and functional compensation costs, non-service pension costs, non-operating insurance expenses, shared business services and digital and IT overhead costs, deal related expenses and various administrative expenses relating to the corporate headquarters. 2 (Gain) loss on dispositions, including post-closing adjustments. 3 Restructuring and other costs relate to actions taken for headcount reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits, and other asset charges. 4 Purchase accounting expenses are primarily comprised of amortization of intangible assets. 5 Refer to Non-GAAP Disclosures section for definition. 6 Other depreciation and amortization relates to property, plant, and equipment and intangibles, and excludes amounts related to purchase accounting expenses and restructuring and other costs.

DOVER CORPORATION REVENUE GROWTH FACTORS AND ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE RECONCILIATIONS (NON-GAAP) (unaudited)

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Revenue Growth Factors

2025

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY 2025 Organic

















Engineered Products (8.0) %

(5.1) %

(7.0) %

(6.1) %

(6.6) % Clean Energy & Fueling 1.8 %

8.0 %

4.8 %

3.6 %

4.6 % Imaging & Identification 3.9 %

- %

3.0 %

0.8 %

1.9 % Pumps & Process Solutions 6.5 %

3.9 %

5.6 %

10.7 %

6.7 % Climate & Sustainability Technologies (3.7) %

(5.6) %

(6.5) %

9.4 %

(2.1) % Total Organic 0.5 %

0.9 %

0.5 %

4.6 %

1.6 % Acquisitions 2.4 %

3.0 %

3.0 %

2.1 %

2.6 % Dispositions (2.7) %

- %

- %

- %

(0.7) % Currency translation (1.1) %

1.3 %

1.3 %

2.1 %

1.0 % Total* (0.9) %

5.2 %

4.8 %

8.8 %

4.5 %

* Totals may be impacted by rounding.



2025

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY 2025 Organic

















United States (0.2) %

3.9 %

1.6 %

8.0 %

3.3 % Europe (3.5) %

0.2 %

1.1 %

(1.3) %

(0.9) % Asia 8.0 %

(0.6) %

(1.5) %

7.1 %

3.4 % Other Americas 0.6 %

(19.3) %

(6.5) %

10.1 %

(4.3) % Other 12.1 %

20.8 %

2.9 %

(24.5) %

0.7 % Total Organic 0.5 %

0.9 %

0.5 %

4.6 %

1.6 % Acquisitions 2.4 %

3.0 %

3.0 %

2.1 %

2.6 % Dispositions (2.7) %

- %

- %

- %

(0.7) % Currency translation (1.1) %

1.3 %

1.3 %

2.1 %

1.0 % Total* (0.9) %

5.2 %

4.8 %

8.8 %

4.5 %

* Totals may be impacted by rounding.

Adjusted EPS Guidance Reconciliation*

2025 Actual

2026 Guidance Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations (GAAP) $ 7.97

$8.95 - $9.15 Purchase accounting expenses, net 1.22

1.20 Restructuring and other costs, net 0.46

0.30 Gain on dispositions, net (0.03)

- Adjusted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations (Non-GAAP) $ 9.61

$10.45 - $10.65

* Per share data and totals may be impacted by rounding.

DOVER CORPORATION PERFORMANCE MEASURES (unaudited)(in thousands)



2025

2024

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2025

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2024 BOOKINGS













































Engineered Products $ 264,538 $ 276,571 $ 273,278 $ 281,237 $ 1,095,624

$ 329,925 $ 280,542 $ 284,823 $ 276,487 $ 1,171,777 Clean Energy & Fueling 543,859 526,819 509,553 587,041 2,167,272

471,610 442,086 507,329 517,470 1,938,495 Imaging & Identification 288,169 292,092 292,229 302,047 1,174,537

278,433 288,641 281,289 295,784 1,144,147 Pumps & Process Solutions 499,287 530,158 510,960 500,779 2,041,184

473,632 461,426 448,074 473,548 1,856,680 Climate & Sustainability Technologies 395,623 384,246 415,099 470,081 1,665,049

453,086 406,269 332,503 378,774 1,570,632 Intersegment eliminations (1,892) (1,295) (1,380) (1,472) (6,039)

(791) (1,591) (1,065) (2,578) (6,025) Total consolidated bookings $ 1,989,584 $ 2,008,591 $ 1,999,739 $ 2,139,713 $ 8,137,627

$ 2,005,895 $ 1,877,373 $ 1,852,953 $ 1,939,485 $ 7,675,706

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2025

(unaudited)(amounts in thousands except share data and where otherwise indicated)

The discussion throughout this Investor Supplement, unless otherwise noted, relates solely to our continuing operations.

Acquisitions

The Company did not complete any acquisitions during the fourth quarter of 2025. For the full year 2025, the Company acquired four businesses in separate transactions for total consideration of $665.3 million, net of cash acquired and inclusive of measurement period adjustments and contingent consideration of $2.0 million. These businesses were acquired to complement and expand upon existing operations within the Pumps & Process Solutions and Clean Energy & Fueling segments. The purchase price allocations for these acquisitions are preliminary and subject to change during the measurement period.

Restructuring and Other Costs

During the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025, restructuring and other costs included restructuring charges of $24.3 million and $56.7 million, respectively, and other costs of $5.2 million and $21.2 million, respectively. The restructuring expenses incurred during the year ended December 31, 2025 were primarily related to exit costs and headcount reductions across all segments, most notably within the Climate & Sustainability Technologies and Clean Energy & Fueling segments. These restructuring programs were initiated in 2024 and 2025 and the Company will continue to make proactive adjustments to its cost structure to align with current demand trends and additional programs, beyond the scope of the announced programs, may be implemented during 2026 with related restructuring charges. Other costs for the year ended December 31, 2025 include $4.0 million in costs associated with a product line exit and $6.3 million in costs associated with a footprint reduction, both in our Climate & Sustainability Technologies segment.

($ in millions) 2025

2024

Q4

FY

Q4

FY Engineered Products $ 1.2

$ 5.4

$ 4.9

$ 7.9 Clean Energy & Fueling 8.1

17.3

16.4

33.6 Imaging & Identification 4.1

6.5

7.4

14.9 Pumps & Process Solutions 3.6

9.8

1.0

5.0 Climate & Sustainability Technologies 10.7

33.9

1.6

20.1 Corporate 1.8

5.1

1.5

3.6 Total* $ 29.5

$ 78.0

$ 32.8

$ 85.0 * Totals may be impacted by rounding.

Tax Rate

The effective tax rate was 19.3% and 21.5% for the fourth quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. The decrease from 2024 to 2025 was primarily due to earnings mix. On a full year basis, the effective tax rate for 2025 and 2024 was 20.1% and 20.3%, respectively.

Share Repurchases

In the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company established a $500.0 million accelerated share repurchase program ("ASR Program"), initially receiving 2,334,010 shares, representing a substantial majority of the shares expected to be retired over the course of the ASR Program. The total number of shares ultimately repurchased will be based on the average of the daily volume-weighted average share price of Dover's common stock during the calculation period of the ASR Program, less a discount and subject to potential adjustments pursuant to the terms of the ASR Program. The ASR Program is scheduled to be completed in the second quarter of 2026, but is subject to early termination in certain circumstances. During the year ended December 31, 2025, exclusive of the ASR Program, the Company repurchased 200,000 shares of common stock at a total cost of $40.7 million or $203.50 per share.

Capitalization

The following table provides a calculation of net debt to net capitalization from the most directly comparable GAAP measures:

Net Debt to Net Capitalization Ratio (Non-GAAP)

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt

$ 706,677

$ 400,056 Long-term debt

2,621,295

2,529,346 Total debt

3,327,972

2,929,402 Less: Cash and cash equivalents

(1,676,808)

(1,844,877) Net debt

1,651,164

1,084,525 Add: Stockholders' equity

7,405,206

6,953,996 Net capitalization

$ 9,056,370

$ 8,038,521 Net debt to net capitalization

18.2 %

13.5 %

Quarterly Cash Flow

2025

2024

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2025

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2024 Net Cash Flows Provided By (Used In):

















Operating activities $ 157,474 $ 212,340 $ 424,245 $ 543,946 $ 1,338,005

$ 146,456 $ 149,181 $ 353,244 $ 438,952 $ 1,087,833 Investing activities (74,186) (681,584) (58,857) (71,967) (886,594)

432,416 33,215 (402,512) (90,102) (26,983) Financing activities (122,234) (84,235) (73,878) (344,523) (624,870)

(80,782) (830,657) 92,994 (453,228) (1,271,673)

Quarterly Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)

2025

2024

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2025

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2024 Cash flow from operating

activities 1 $ 157,474 $ 212,340 $ 424,245 $ 543,946 $ 1,338,005

$ 146,456 $ 149,181 $ 353,244 $ 438,952 $ 1,087,833 Less: Capital expenditures (48,192) (60,932) (54,150) (56,989) (220,263)

(40,050) (35,822) (37,754) (53,907) (167,533) Free cash flow $ 109,282 $ 151,408 $ 370,095 $ 486,957 $ 1,117,742

$ 106,406 $ 113,359 $ 315,490 $ 385,045 $ 920,300























Cash flow from operating activities as a percentage of revenue 8.4 % 10.4 % 20.4 % 25.9 % 16.5 %

7.8 % 7.7 % 17.8 % 22.7 % 14.0 %























Cash flow from operating activities as a percentage of adjusted earnings from continuing operations 55.6 % 63.1 % 117.4 % 158.4 % 101.0 %

60.8 % 51.3 % 112.5 % 144.1 % 94.6 %























Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue 5.9 % 7.4 % 17.8 % 23.2 % 13.8 %

5.6 % 5.8 % 15.9 % 20.0 % 11.9 %























Free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted earnings from continuing operations 38.6 % 45.0 % 102.4 % 141.8 % 84.4 %

44.2 % 39.0 % 100.5 % 126.4 % 80.0 % 1 Q2, Q3, Q4 and FY 2024 include income tax payments of $56.0 million, $24.0 million, $23.4 million and $103.4 million, respectively, related to the gain on the disposition of De-Sta-Co. Q4 and FY 2024 also include income tax payments of $20.4 million related to the sale of a minority owned equity method investment.

Non-GAAP Measures Definitions

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding our results as determined by GAAP, management also discloses non-GAAP information that management believes provides useful information to investors. Adjusted earnings from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, total segment earnings, total segment earnings margin, adjusted segment EBITDA, adjusted segment EBITDA margin, free cash flow, free cash flow as a percentage of revenue, free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted earnings from continuing operations, net debt, net capitalization, net debt to net capitalization ratio, and organic revenue growth are not financial measures under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for earnings from continuing operations, diluted earnings from continuing operations per share, cash flows from operating activities, or revenue as determined in accordance with GAAP, and they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The items described in our definitions herein, unless otherwise noted, relate solely to our continuing operations.

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations represents earnings from continuing operations adjusted for the effect of purchase accounting expenses, restructuring and other costs/benefits and gain/loss on dispositions. Purchase accounting expenses are primarily comprised of amortization of intangible assets. We exclude after-tax purchase accounting expenses because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions the Company consummates. While we have a history of acquisition activity, our acquisitions do not happen in a predictive cycle. Exclusion of purchase accounting expenses facilitates more consistent comparisons of operating results over time. We believe it is important to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. We exclude the other items because they occur for reasons that may be unrelated to the Company's commercial performance during the period and/or management believes they are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operating costs or gains in a given period.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations or adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations represents diluted earnings per share from continuing operations adjusted for the effect of purchase accounting expenses, restructuring and other costs/benefits and gain/loss on disposition.

Total segment earnings is defined as the sum of earnings before purchase accounting expenses, restructuring and other costs/benefits, gain/loss on dispositions, corporate expenses/other, interest expense, interest income and provision for income taxes for all segments. Total segment earnings margin is defined as total segment earnings divided by revenue.

Adjusted segment EBITDA is defined as segment earnings plus other depreciation and amortization expense, which relates to property, plant, and equipment and intangibles, and excludes amounts related to purchase accounting expenses and restructuring and other costs/benefits. Adjusted segment EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted segment EBITDA divided by revenue.

Management believes the non-GAAP measures above are useful to investors to better understand the Company's ongoing profitability as they better reflect the Company's core operating results, offer more transparency and facilitate easier comparability to prior and future periods and to its peers.

Net debt represents total debt minus cash and cash equivalents. Net capitalization represents net debt plus stockholders' equity. Net debt to net capitalization ratio is net debt divided by net capitalization. Net debt to net capitalization is helpful in evaluating our capital structure and the amount of leverage we employ.

Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures. Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue equals free cash flow divided by revenue. Free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted earnings from continuing operations equals free cash flow divided by adjusted earnings from continuing operations. Management believes that free cash flow and free cash flow ratios are important measures of liquidity because they provide management and investors a measurement of cash generated from operations that is available for mandatory payment obligations and investment opportunities, such as funding acquisitions, paying dividends, repaying debt and repurchasing our common stock.

Management believes that reporting organic revenue growth, which excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisitions and dispositions, provides a useful comparison of our revenue and trends between periods. We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking organic revenue to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure pursuant to the exception provided in Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K because we are not able to provide a meaningful or accurate compilation of reconciling items. This is due to the inherent difficulty in accurately forecasting the timing and amounts of the items that would be excluded from the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure or are out of our control. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of unavailable information which may be material.

Performance Measures Definitions

Bookings represent total orders received from customers in the current reporting period and exclude de-bookings related to orders received in prior periods, if any. This metric is an important measure of performance and an indicator of revenue order trends.

We use the above operational metric in monitoring the performance of the business. We believe the operational metric is useful to investors and other users of our financial information in assessing the performance of our segments.

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Jack Dickens Adrian Sakowicz Vice President - Investor Relations Vice President - Communications (630) 743-2566 (630) 743-5039

