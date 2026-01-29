

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) on Thursday said it has been served with a writ of summons by the Extraordinary Commissioners of Acciaierie d'Italia S.p.A. (ADI) in Extraordinary Administration, requiring the steelmaker to appear before the Court of Milan.



ADI, which operates the Italian steel plants formerly managed by Ilva S.p.A., alleges that ArcelorMittal induced mismanagement at the plants, causing damages of about €7 billion.



ArcelorMittal said it sees no factual or legal basis for the claim and will contest the allegations in court. The company rejected accusations that it engaged in mismanagement or sought to extract value from the Italian operations.



The steelmaker said ADI's holding company has since 2021 been jointly controlled by Italy's state investment agency Invitalia, which is wholly controlled by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, under a public-private partnership aimed at relaunching Ilva's business.



ArcelorMittal said it invested around €2 billion in the business, including spending on environmental upgrades required under Italian regulations, and denied exerting improper influence over local management. It added that its operations were affected by changes in legal protections and government actions, which it said ultimately led to its withdrawal from the lease agreement governing the plants.



The company said it holds multiple claims related to its investment in Italy. In June 2025, ArcelorMittal initiated international arbitration proceedings against the Italian state, alleging unlawful expropriation and seeking damages exceeding €1.8 billion.



