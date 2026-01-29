The "Austria B2C Ecommerce Market Size Forecast by Value and Volume Across 80+ KPIs Databook Q4 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The ecommerce market in Austria is expected to grow by 6.6% annually, reaching US$19.22 billion by 2025.
The ecommerce market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 9.5%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2025 to 2029. By the end of 2029, the ecommerce market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$18.02 billion to approximately US$23.96 billion.
Over the next 2-4 years, Austria's online retail market is expected to grow steadily rather than explosively, with projected compound annual growth rates in the mid-single digits (5.8-6.6 %). Key focal areas will include mobile-first experiences and checkout optimisation, the broader use of alternative delivery formats (parcel lockers, pickup points), and sustainability-driven initiatives (re-commerce, packaging reduction), which will influence merchant investments. Nevertheless, the dominance of large foreign marketplaces is unlikely to abate significantly, meaning Austrian domestic retailers will face continued margin and traffic pressure unless they differentiate via service, localisation or niche positioning.
Current State of the Market
- The Austrian B2C e-commerce sector is operating in a mature yet moderately growing phase, with online retail sales of approximately €10.6 billion in 2024 and an online retail share of about 15.5 of total consumer retail spend. Internet penetration is high (around 95% of the population), and some 6 million Austrians shopped online in 2023, indicating near saturation of basic digital consumer access.
- Cross-border platforms continue to dominate: more than half of Austrian online expenditure flows to foreign online stores, underscoring the competitive pressure on domestic players. In terms of product categories, the largest online segments by revenue in 2024 were clothing (~€2.4 billion), consumer electronics (~€1.3 billion) and furniture (~€0.9 billion) while categories such as toys (35 %), sporting goods (34 %) and clothing (30 %) show the highest online penetration relative to total retail.
Key Players and New Entrants
- Major international and regional players anchor the competitive landscape in Austria. Amazon (via its German operations) is consistently ranked as the highest-traffic online retailer in Austria. Other significant players include Zalando (fashion) and local generalist platforms such as Universal at and Eduscho. As for new entrants, Asian platforms such as Temu and Shein have begun making inroads into the Austrian market, especially among younger consumers.
- Domestic service-ecosystem providers are also gaining relevance: Austrian fulfilment and payment-service firms support local merchants in adapting to cross-border competition and mobile-first behaviours. For example, Austrian specialist e-commerce agencies appear among the top "E-commerce Shopping" companies by traffic and services.
Recent Launches, Mergers, and Acquisitions
- While publicly reported pure-play Austrian e-commerce acquisitions are limited in major consumer-facing segments, the broader Austrian M&A environment in 2025 recorded a record-high transaction volume (~€17.3 billion in H1), albeit many deals were outside retail.
- In the e-commerce domain, what is visible is a stronger partnership or platform integration: marketplaces such as Amazon have expanded logistics centres in Austria (four logistics hubs plus an R&D office) to support their operations. On the domestic side, support infrastructure (fulfilment, logistics tech, payment services) is seeing new roll-outs and some consolidation among service providers. However, these tend to be privately held and not always publicly disclosed.
- Regulatory attention is increasing: Austrian policy-making and retail-industry advocacy groups are actively calling for stricter enforcement of cross-border competition rules and product-safety compliance to level the playing field for domestic online merchants.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|110
|Forecast Period
|2025 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$19.22 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$23.96 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.7%
|Regions Covered
|Austria
