Smart Eye Announces First Design Wins Including Alcohol Impairment Detection with New Japanese OEM Customer

Smart Eye has been selected to deliver its Driver Monitoring System (DMS) software to two vehicle models from a Japanese vehicle manufacturer, marking the first time alcohol impairment detection is included in a DMS delivery in the industry. The estimated revenue of the order is SEK 50 million, based on product life cycle volume projections.

GÖTEBORG, SE / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / Smart Eye (STO:SEYE)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)(FRA:SE9) - Smart Eye, the leading developer of DMS software for the automotive industry, has been selected to supply its DMS technology to a new customer, a Japanese vehicle manufacturer.

The nomination was secured through a collaboration with a large global Tier 1 supplier. This marks the first time the OEM sources Smart Eye's DMS software, selecting the company's technology for two vehicle models across its lineup, with alcohol impairment detection included as part of the DMS delivery.

The new vehicles featuring Smart Eye's technology are scheduled to go into production in 2028. The estimated revenue for the order is SEK 50 million, based on product life cycle volume projections. The estimated value over the product lifecycle from possible additional design wins with this OEM is SEK 200 million.

"We are gaining market share on the important Japanese market, adding another OEM to our list of clients," said Martin Krantz, CEO and Founder of Smart Eye. "The thing that excites me the most about these design wins is that we're gaining traction for our newly developed intoxication solution. Three features are crucial for improving car safety with DMS: drowsiness, distraction and intoxication. This year, impairment detection is emerging as the latest battlefield in the DMS market. More market traction is to be expected, both from new and existing customers, as this upgrade is available across Smart Eye's DMS customer base."

Smart Eye has now received a total of 370 design wins from 24 OEMs. The combined estimated lifetime value from current design wins is now larger than SEK 8.775 billion. The estimated value over the product lifecycle from possible additional design wins with all OEM customers is SEK 5.705 billion.

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is the leading provider of Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments. The company is on a mission to bridge the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Supported by Affectiva and iMotions - companies it acquired in 2021 - Smart Eye's multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unparalleled insight into human behavior.

In automotive, Smart Eye's driver monitoring systems and interior sensing solutions improve road safety and the mobility experience. The company's eye tracking technology and iMotions biosensor software platform are also used in behavioral research to enable advanced research in academic and commercial sectors. In media analytics, Affectiva's Emotion AI provides the world's largest brands and market researchers with a deeper understanding of how consumers engage with content, products, and services.

Founded in 1999, Smart Eye is a global company headquartered in Sweden, with customers including NASA, Nissan, Boeing, Honeywell, Volvo, GM, BMW, Polestar, Geely, Harvard University, 28 percent of the Fortune Global 500 companies, and over 1,300 research organizations around the world.

Visit www.smarteye.ai for more information.

Visit our investor web for more financial information: https://smarteye.se/investors/

Smart Eye is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Company's Certified Adviser is Bergs Securities AB.

