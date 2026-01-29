

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) revealed a profit for its full year that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at CHF12.880 billion, or CHF16.04 per share. This compares with CHF8.277 billion, or CHF10.31 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Roche Holding AG reported adjusted earnings of CHF15.622 billion or CHF19.46 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.5% to CHF63.356 billion from CHF62.395 billion last year.



Roche Holding AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: CHF12.880 Bln. vs. CHF8.277 Bln. last year. -EPS: CHF16.04 vs. CHF10.31 last year. -Revenue: CHF63.356 Bln vs. CHF62.395 Bln last year.



