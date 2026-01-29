Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldaktie mit Turbo: 9 von 13 Treffern in den ersten 25 Metern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 897914 | ISIN: US23918K1088 | Ticker-Symbol: TRL
Tradegate
29.01.26 | 15:36
90,26 Euro
+1,85 % +1,64
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DAVITA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DAVITA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
89,5890,0018:00
89,5890,0018:00
ACCESS Newswire
29.01.2026 16:38 Uhr
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DaVita: When Wildfires Strike: The Vital Role of Continuous Care and Community

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / January 2026 marks one year since Eaton Canyon wildfires swept across the Los Angeles area of California, leaving a trail of destruction and uncertainty in their wake. Amid the chaos of the fires, the importance of reliable and continuous healthcare became clear, especially for people relying on life-sustaining treatments like dialysis.

For DaVita, the commitment to patients and teammates (employees) never wavered. When the fires threatened communities, DaVita teams at the local and national level jumped into action to help patients receive uninterrupted care. This commitment included securing alternative treatment locations, providing resources and emotional support and coordinating transportation during a stressful time.

"We just started to think about, okay, what makes good sense in order to get patients treated the next day," Mona Marin, group facility administrator for DaVita, says.

The fires tested the resilience of the healthcare system and also highlighted the strength and compassion within the community. Stories emerged of teammates supporting patients' well-being. These acts of unwavering support are a testament to the bonds built withing the healthcare experience - and strengthened in the face of adversity.

"Patients really realized how much the team cared," Marin shares.

Twenty-five DaVita patients had their homes affected by the fires. This included Emily Thomas, who is a peritoneal dialysis patient. When she lost her home, her DaVita care team made sure she had access to the care she needed in an environment where she found empathy and strength. As Thomas and her family continue to rebuild, she continues to receive the kidney care she needs in center.

Leaning into their support, Thomas now shares that her care team has started to feel like family and a source of comfort. She says:

"In the face of disasters, you find out who people really are, and that's what gives you hope."

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from DaVita on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: DaVita
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/davita
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DaVita



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/when-wildfires-strike-the-vital-role-of-continuous-care-and-community-1131615

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.