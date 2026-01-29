DaVita: When Wildfires Strike: The Vital Role of Continuous Care and Community

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / January 2026 marks one year since Eaton Canyon wildfires swept across the Los Angeles area of California, leaving a trail of destruction and uncertainty in their wake. Amid the chaos of the fires, the importance of reliable and continuous healthcare became clear, especially for people relying on life-sustaining treatments like dialysis.

For DaVita, the commitment to patients and teammates (employees) never wavered. When the fires threatened communities, DaVita teams at the local and national level jumped into action to help patients receive uninterrupted care. This commitment included securing alternative treatment locations, providing resources and emotional support and coordinating transportation during a stressful time.

"We just started to think about, okay, what makes good sense in order to get patients treated the next day," Mona Marin, group facility administrator for DaVita, says.

The fires tested the resilience of the healthcare system and also highlighted the strength and compassion within the community. Stories emerged of teammates supporting patients' well-being. These acts of unwavering support are a testament to the bonds built withing the healthcare experience - and strengthened in the face of adversity.

"Patients really realized how much the team cared," Marin shares.

Twenty-five DaVita patients had their homes affected by the fires. This included Emily Thomas, who is a peritoneal dialysis patient. When she lost her home, her DaVita care team made sure she had access to the care she needed in an environment where she found empathy and strength. As Thomas and her family continue to rebuild, she continues to receive the kidney care she needs in center.

Leaning into their support, Thomas now shares that her care team has started to feel like family and a source of comfort. She says:

"In the face of disasters, you find out who people really are, and that's what gives you hope."

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from DaVita on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: DaVita

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/davita

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DaVita

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/when-wildfires-strike-the-vital-role-of-continuous-care-and-community-1131615