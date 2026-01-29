Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.01.2026
WKN: 164682 | ISIN: GB0032273343 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
29.01.2026 18:12 Uhr
142 Leser
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 29

29 January 2026

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the "Company") announces it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc.

Ordinary Shares:

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

Date of purchase:

29 January 2026

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

1,301 shares

Lowest price per share:

860.00 pence

Highest price per share:

865.00 pence

Discount:

13.90%

Trading venue:

London

Aggregate volume per trading venue:

1,301 shares

Weighted average price per trading venue:

863.8432 pence

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company holds 3,318,207 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 11,556,804 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

For further information please contact:

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC, via J.P. Morgan Cazenove

Vivien Gould (Chairman)

J.P. Morgan Cazenove

+44 (0)20 7742 4000

William Simmonds

Media enquiries

Quill PR

+44 (0)20 7466 5050

Sarah Gibbons-Cook

About Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

"Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa."

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the "Company") is a UK-based investment trust that was launched on 18 December 2002 and is managed by Baring Fund Managers Limited.

On 13 November 2020, the Company obtained shareholders' approval to broaden its investment policy and will focus on growth and income from quality companies in the Emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") region. It also changed its name from Baring Emerging Europe PLC to Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC on the same date.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: www.bemoplc.com.

LEI: 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69


© 2026 PR Newswire
