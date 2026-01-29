Ardena Holding NV.: Ardena completes divestment of its Södertälje drug substance site in Sweden to Nanologica

Ghent, Belgium, 29th January 2026 - Ardena, a specialist CDMO and bioanalytical CRO enabling precision medicines and other complex therapies, today announced that it has completed the divestment of its drug substance (API) site in Södertälje, Sweden, to Nanologica AB. The business will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary within the Nanologica Group and will revert to its original name, Syntagon AB.

The Södertälje facility is a well-established drug substance (API) CDMO with more than 45 employees and a strong track record in small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients. The facility supports programs from early development through clinical supply all the way to commercial manufacturing and has benefited from significant investments in chromatographic purification and falling film distillation capabilities in recent years.

As part of the agreement, Ardena will become a shareholder in Nanologica, and Jeremie Trochu, CEO of Ardena, will join Nanologica's Board of Directors.

The companies have a long-standing relationship, and Ardena is confident Nanologica is the right owner to support the Södertälje site and its team moving forward. Ardena will remain a customer through an ongoing services agreement, ensuring continuity for existing customer programs, and both companies will collaborate on new customer projects where relevant.

Jeremie Trochu, CEO of Ardena, commented:

"This transaction supports Ardena's strategy to focus investment and growth on specialized capabilities that enable precision medicines and deliver meaningful patient impact across drug product, nanomedicine, drug conjugates, biomarkers and bioanalysis. At the same time, it reflects our commitment to ensuring the best long-term future for the Södertälje site and its talented team. Nanologica is a partner we know well and is ideally positioned to build on the strong foundation in Södertälje and offer an exciting future for the site. I'm pleased to partner with Andreas and the entire Nanologica team, and I look forward to joining their Board of Directors."

Ardena will continue to support customers with an integrated approach to development and manufacturing, enabling efficient progress from early development through clinical and commercial stages for complex therapies.

The transaction has been completed following satisfaction of customary closing conditions.







About Nanologica AB (publ)

Nanologica is a Swedish life science tools company that develops, manufactures, and sells advanced consumables to pharmaceutical companies. Nanologica's silica-based products are developed for the purification of peptide drugs, such as insulin and GLP-1 analogues, and are designed to support efficient and long-lasting purification processes. Nanologica is headquartered in Södertälje, Sweden, and its share (NICA) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market.

About Ardena

Ardena is a specialist pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and bioanalytical Contract Research Organization (CRO) enabling precision medicines and other complex therapies. Its integrated solutions enable innovative and complex molecules through services in nanomedicine and drug conjugates, advanced drug product development and manufacturing, solid-state chemistry, bioanalytical services, and CMC regulatory support. Ardena's nanomedicine capabilities cover the formulation, process development, and GMP manufacturing of advanced delivery systems including lipid, polymeric, and metal nanoparticles.

