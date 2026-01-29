Integration combines Navan's cutting-edge technology with Reed Mackay's best-in-class service

Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN), the leading all-in-one business travel, payments, and expense management platform, today announced that it will begin transitioning Reed Mackay customers to the Navan platform. As part of this transition, Reed Mackay's world-renowned service will become the foundation for a new premium offering from Navan, all while ensuring customers continue to receive the white-glove service they value today. By combining Navan's industry-leading travel and expense technology with Reed Mackay's high-touch service, Navan will deliver even more value to its customers.

"This is a positive step that builds on Navan's momentum and one that we've been working towards," said Ariel Cohen, CEO and co-founder of Navan. "Nowhere else in the market do you have a category leader in technology and a category leader in service that can deliver a seamless offering to customers. This unification allows Navan to provide a single, powerful platform that can be tailored to any business, from a digital-first startup to a global law firm requiring 24/7 dedicated support."

"The needs of Reed Mackay customers are clear: they want the premium, white-glove service of Reed Mackay combined with the best-in-class technology of Navan," said Nina Herold, CEO of Reed Mackay, who will lead the integration and evolution of the unified offering. "By officially combining these two powerhouses under one brand, we are fulfilling our mission to deliver an unmatched traveler experience. We are moving at a thoughtful pace to ensure that every customer migration is handled with the highest degree of care, resulting in an offering that gives them even more of what they love."

Starting immediately, all new corporate travel sales by the Navan Group will be conducted under one unified Navan brand. As the integration progresses, the white-glove service offering from Reed Mackay's dedicated consultants will become a foundational element of Navan, available for customers who want a higher level of personalized care alongside market-leading digital tools.

The unification provides significant benefits to Navan's global customer base:

For Existing Reed Mackay Customers: They will continue to receive the same expert, dedicated service that they trust, while gaining access to the Navan booking platform, which offers superior content, intuitive reporting, and the integrated Navan Expense suite.

For Navan Customers: By introducing an additional service tier to the Navan offering, companies can more easily scale their service levels, adding high-touch, personalized consultant support to their existing technology stack to meet the needs of diverse traveler profiles.

A Unified Global Vision: The move streamlines Navan's go-to-market strategy, making it easier for customers to access the full suite of specialized products and extends the reach of the Navan brand.

Existing Reed Mackay customers will continue to operate as usual until they are seamlessly migrated to the Navan platform, with the same dedicated, high-touch service that they are accustomed to. Bringing the teams together will also create efficiencies for the business as Navan aligns its organizational structures. This milestone is the latest step toward delivering on Navan's mission to make travel easy for every frequent traveler.

Navan is the leading all-in-one business travel, payments, and expense management platform that makes travel easy for frequent travelers. From finding flights and hotels to automating expense reconciliation, with 24/7 support along the way, Navan delivers an intuitive experience travelers love and finance teams rely on. See how Navan customers benefit and learn more at navan.com.

