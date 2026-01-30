

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (KOTMY) released a profit for nine months that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY23.056 billion, or JPY83.15 per share. This compares with JPY29.218 billion, or JPY97.73 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.2% to JPY690.005 billion from JPY675.171 billion last year.



Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY23.056 Bln. vs. JPY29.218 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY83.15 vs. JPY97.73 last year. -Revenue: JPY690.005 Bln vs. JPY675.171 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 104.75 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 913.000 B



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News