

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Keisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd. (KEI.F) reported a profit for nine months that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY42.369 billion, or JPY87.86 per share. This compares with JPY60.680 billion, or JPY124.36 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.9% to JPY247.574 billion from JPY238.187 billion last year.



Keisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 88.13 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 331.600 B



