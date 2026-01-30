Anzeige
Freitag, 30.01.2026
Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 59 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
WKN: 852608 | ISIN: SE0000108227 | Ticker-Symbol: SKFB
Tradegate
30.01.26 | 09:35
22,510 Euro
-6,36 % -1,530
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
PR Newswire
30.01.2026 08:18 Uhr
133 Leser
Announcement of change in the total number of votes in AB SKF

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to a conversion of shares from Series A to Series B in accordance with AB SKF's Articles of Association, the Company confirms the following.

As per 30 January 2026 there are a total of 455,351,068 shares in AB SKF, out of which 28,918,320 shares are of Series A and 426,432,748 shares are of Series B. The number of votes in the Company amounts to 71,561,594.8.

AB SKF does not hold any own shares.

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

Information in this press release contains information that AB SKF is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on 30 January 2026 at 08:00 CET.

For further information, please contact:

Press Relations: Carl Bjernstam, +46 31-337 2517; +46 722 201 893; carl.bjernstam@skf.com
Investor Relations: Sophie Arnius, +46 31-337 8072; +46 705 908 072; sophie.arnius@skf.com

© 2026 PR Newswire
