Freitag, 30.01.2026
Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 59 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
WKN: 852608 | ISIN: SE0000108227 | Ticker-Symbol: SKFB
Tradegate
30.01.26 | 09:35
22,510 Euro
-6,36 % -1,530
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
PR Newswire
30.01.2026 08:18 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nomination Committee's proposal for Board of Directors of AB SKF

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF's Nomination Committee proposes that Karen Florschütz and Maximiliane Straub are elected as new Board members of AB SKF.

Karen Florschütz is Top Group Executive of Airbus, most recently serving as Executive Vice President Connected Intelligence for Airbus Defense and Space. She has previously had several leading positions at Siemens, including Chief Executive Officer Customer Services and Vice President & General Manager Systems Engineering.

Maximiliane Straub has held several leading positions at Bosch, including President of Global Services, Executive Vice President North America and President Full Brake Systems.

Susanna Schneeberger has declined re-election at the Annual General Meeting 2026.

The Nomination Committee proposes that the Board of Directors shall consist of twelve members. In addition to the proposed two new elections the Nomination Committee proposes re-election of the Board members Hans Stråberg, Håkan Buskhe, Mats Rahmström, Hock Goh, Geert Follens, Rickard Gustafson, Beth Ferreira, Therese Friberg, Richard Nilsson and Niko Pakalén.

Hans Stråberg is proposed to be elected Chair of the Board of Directors.

The Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2026 consists of Marcus Wallenberg, FAM, Henning Elmberger, Cevian Capital, Anders Algotsson, AFA Försäkring, and Anders Jonsson, Skandia, together with the Chair of the Board of Directors, Hans Stråberg.

The Nomination Committee's additional proposals will be published in conjunction with the notice of the Annual General Meeting 2026.

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

For further information, please contact:
Press Relations: Carl Bjernstam, +46 31-337 2517; +46 722 201 893; carl.bjernstam@skf.com
Investor Relations: Sophie Arnius, +46 31-337 8072; +46 705 908072; sophie.arnius@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/nomination-committee-s-proposal-for-board-of-directors-of-ab-skf,c4300045

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/4300045/3906814.pdf

20260130 Nomination Committee's proposal for Board of Directors of AB SKF

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/skf-goteborg-2021-4709-jpeg-fullresolution---copy,c3506323

SKF Göteborg 2021 4709 jpeg fullresolution - Copy

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nomination-committees-proposal-for-board-of-directors-of-ab-skf-302674884.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
