

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - TOTO LTD (TOTDF) revealed earnings for nine months that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY28.540 billion, or JPY171.77 per share. This compares with JPY36.402 billion, or JPY214.44 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.9% to JPY547.099 billion from JPY542.304 billion last year.



TOTO LTD earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY28.540 Bln. vs. JPY36.402 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY171.77 vs. JPY214.44 last year. -Revenue: JPY547.099 Bln vs. JPY542.304 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 175.91 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 734.500 B



