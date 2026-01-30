Anzeige
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Frankfurt
30.01.26 | 08:55
5,600 Euro
-10,40 % -0,650
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
30.01.2026 08:33 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
30-Jan-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 29 January 2026, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 

The Company has completed the GBP10m share repurchase programme that commenced on the 13 November 2025 and will commence 
an additional share repurchase programme of GBP10m as announced on 28 January 2026. 

                      17,400 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      520.00p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      509.50p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      515.9588p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,974,434 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,072,016.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 29/01/2026

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 17,400

Volume weighted average price (pence): 515.9588

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
779               519.50     08:46:31          00030509944TRDU0      XLON 
 
482               518.00     09:09:12          00030510035TRDU0      XLON 
 
346               516.00     09:24:41          00030510064TRDU0      XLON 
 
466               516.00     09:36:02          00030510085TRDU0      XLON 
 
953               514.00     10:24:29          00030510326TRDU0      XLON 
 
1                515.50     11:00:41          00030510383TRDU0      XLON 
 
528               515.50     11:00:42          00030510384TRDU0      XLON 
 
30                517.00     11:21:05          00030510478TRDU0      XLON 
 
51                517.00     11:22:07          00030510481TRDU0      XLON 
 
546               517.00     11:28:28          00030510501TRDU0      XLON 
 
1                517.50     11:52:40          00030510603TRDU0      XLON 
 
298               520.00     12:11:27          00030510681TRDU0      XLON 
 
406               520.00     12:11:27          00030510682TRDU0      XLON 
 
286               520.00     12:11:27          00030510683TRDU0      XLON 
 
349               519.50     12:28:34          00030510801TRDU0      XLON 
 
494               519.50     12:28:34          00030510802TRDU0      XLON 
 
123               519.50     12:28:34          00030510803TRDU0      XLON 
 
461               518.00     12:33:18          00030510855TRDU0      XLON 
 
724               518.50     13:11:05          00030511134TRDU0      XLON 
 
298               518.50     13:11:05          00030511135TRDU0      XLON 
 
985               517.50     13:42:57          00030511541TRDU0      XLON 
 
2                516.50     13:55:58          00030511651TRDU0      XLON 
 
526               517.00     14:18:40          00030511745TRDU0      XLON 
 
1071               516.50     14:23:04          00030511761TRDU0      XLON 
 
532               516.50     14:46:03          00030512109TRDU0      XLON 
 
562               515.50     14:46:58          00030512160TRDU0      XLON 
 
463               515.00     14:46:58          00030512161TRDU0      XLON 
 
291               517.00     15:14:08          00030512501TRDU0      XLON 
 
598               517.00     15:19:02          00030512525TRDU0      XLON 
 
511               517.00     15:19:02          00030512526TRDU0      XLON 
 
467               514.50     15:30:05          00030512629TRDU0      XLON 
 
474               514.50     15:30:05          00030512630TRDU0      XLON 
 
973               511.50     15:49:48          00030512943TRDU0      XLON 
 
509               509.50     15:57:03          00030513012TRDU0      XLON 
 
551               509.50     16:11:26          00030513226TRDU0      XLON 
 
537               512.50     16:22:08          00030513411TRDU0      XLON 
 
696               512.50     16:22:08          00030513412TRDU0      XLON 
 
30                511.00     16:24:55          00030513448TRDU0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington                   +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis                    +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
 
Iqra Amin 
Liam Kingsmill 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 416603 
EQS News ID:  2268348 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 30, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
