

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (SCA-B.ST) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at SEK485 million, or SEK0.69 per share. This compares with SEK820 million, or SEK1.17 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 4.7% to SEK4.893 billion from SEK5.135 billion last year.



Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



