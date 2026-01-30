Nanologica AB: Nanologica Carries Out Directed Share Issues Of Approx. Sek 13.7 Million In Total, And A Fully Secured Rights Issue Of Approx. Sek 82.5 Million

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, HONG KONG, JAPAN, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION REQUIRES A PROSPECTUS, REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES IN ADDITION TO THOSE REQUIRED BY SWEDISH LAW, IS PROHIBITED, OR OTHERWISE CONTRAVENES APPLICABLE RULES IN SUCH JURISDICTION OR CANNOT BE MADE WITHOUT THE APPLICATION OF AN EXEMPTION FROM SUCH ACTION. PLEASE SEE THE SECTION "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

The Board of Directors of Nanologica AB (publ) ("Nanologica" or the "Company") has today resolved to carry out a directed share issue of approx. SEK 8.6 million to the seller in connection with the acquisition of Ardena Södertälje AB (the "Set-off Issue"), a directed share issue of approx. SEK 5.1 million (the "Directed Issue") and a new issue of shares of approx. SEK 82.5 million with preferential rights for the Company's existing shareholders (the "Rights Issue", together with the Set-off Issue and the Directed Issue, the "Share Issues"). The Directed Issue is directed to a limited number of investors, including Exmere Ltd and the Company's CEO Andreas Bhagwani via the wholly-owned company Vega Bianca AB. The Share Issues are subject to approval by the General Meeting and the Board of Directors has decided to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting on March 4, 2026. Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting will be published through a separate press release. The Company has received subscription commitments and underwriting commitments in the Rights Issue totaling approx. SEK 82.5 million, which corresponds to 100 percent of the Rights Issue. The Company's main owner Flerie Invest AB ("Flerie") has undertaken to subscribe for its pro rata share in the Rights Issue, corresponding to approx. 43.6 percent of the Rights Issue or approx. SEK 36 million. Flerie has also entered into a underwriting commitment in the form of a top-level guarantee free of charge corresponding to approx. 17 percent of the Rights Issue or approx. SEK 14 million. Payment for the shares subscribed for by Flerie in the Rights Issue shall be made by set-off against Flerie's loan to the Company. The remaining 39.4 percent of the Rights Issue, or approx. SEK 32.5 million, is covered by underwriting commitments in the form of bottom guarantees. The main purpose of the Share Issues is to strengthen the Company's financial position and meet the Company's need for working capital for the production and sale of the Company's silica media NLAB Saga® and offset loans.

Summary

The Set-off Issue is directed to Ardena Sweden AB (the "Seller") and comprises a maximum of 21,453,780 new shares and is carried out in order to fulfill the Company's obligations under the share purchase agreement that the Company has entered into with the Seller regarding the acquisition of all shares in Ardena Södertälje AB ("Syntagon"). According to the terms of the share purchase agreement, the purchase price shall be paid through a promissory note that is offset against newly issued shares. The subscription price in the Set-off Issue is SEK 0.40 per share, which corresponds to the subscription price in the Rights Issue.

The Directed Issue comprises a maximum of 12,750,000 shares and will provide the Company with proceeds of approx. SEK 5.1 million before transaction costs. Participants in the Directed Issue consist of a limited group of investors, including Exmere Ltd and the Company's CEO, Andreas Bhagwani, through the wholly-owned company Vega Bianca AB. The subscription price in the Directed Issue is SEK 0.40 per share, which corresponds to the subscription price in the Rights Issue.

The Rights Issue comprises a maximum of 206,196,246 shares and will, if fully subscribed, provide Nanologica with approx. SEK 82.5 million before issue costs.

The subscription price in the Rights Issue is SEK 0.40 per share.

The Company's existing shareholders have preferential rights to subscribe for shares in the Rights Issue in proportion to the number of shares held on the record date.

One (1) existing share in the Company on the record date entitles to one (1) subscription right and three (3) subscription rights entitle the holder to subscribe for seven (7) new shares.

The record date for participation in the Rights Issue is expected to be 9 March 2026. The subscription period in the Rights Issue is expected to run from 11 March 2026 up to and including 25 March 2026.

The Share Issues are subject to approval by an Extraordinary General Meeting expected to be held on March 4, 2026.

The proceeds from the Rights Issue and the Directed Issue are primarily intended to be used to strengthen the Company's financial position and meet the Company's need for working capital for the production and sale of the Company's silica media NLAB Saga®, and offset loans.

Flerie has undertaken to subscribe for its pro rata share in the Rights Issue, corresponding to approx. 43.6 percent of the Rights Issue or approx. SEK 36 million. Flerie has also entered into a underwriting commitment in the form of a top-level guarantee free of charge corresponding to approx. 17 percent of the Rights Issue or approx. SEK 14 million. Payment for the shares subscribed for by Flerie in the Rights Issue shall, as far as possible, be made by set-off against Flerie's loan to the Company. The remaining 39.4 percent of the Rights Issue, or approx. SEK 32.5 million, is covered by underwriting commitments in the form of bottom guarantees. The Rights Issue is thus fully covered by subscription commitments and underwriting commitments.

In the event that the entire outstanding loan amount from Flerie cannot be set off within the framework of the Rights Issue, the Board of Directors intends to resolve on a directed set-off issue to Flerie subject to the subsequent approval of the general meeting where the issue amount shall correspond to the remaining outstanding loan amount after the Rights Issue.

The Board of Directors has also decided to propose that the Extraordinary General Meeting authorizes the Board of Directors to resolve on a directed issue of shares to underwriters who choose to have their underwriting remuneration paid in shares.

The Company will prepare and publish an information document (the "Information Document") in accordance with Article 1(4)(db) and Article 1(5)(ba) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC (the "Prospectus Regulation").

Background and rationale

Through the Directed Issue, the Company will receive proceeds of approx. SEK 5.1 million before deduction of issue costs and upon full subscription in the Rights Issue, the Company will receive proceeds of an additional approx. SEK 82.5 million before deduction of issue costs and before set-off of loans. The costs related to the Share Issues are estimated to amount to approx. SEK 6.5 million. The net proceeds from the Directed Issue and the Rights Issue are intended to be used for the following purposes:

Increased production to meet expected increased demand for the Company's silica media NLAB Saga®

Realization of growth potential in Syntagon through a strengthened sales organization

Improved working capital and strengthened financial position

Set-off of loans (approx. SEK 36 - 47.8 million depending on how many shares in the Rights Issue are subscribed for and paid for by set-off by Flerie)

Terms and conditions for the Directed Issue and deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights

As announced through a separate press release on January 29, 2026, the Company has entered into an agreement to acquire all shares in Syntagon. According to the terms of the share purchase agreement, the purchase price of approx. SEK 8.6 million has been paid on the closing through the issuance of a promissory note to the Seller. The seller has a right and an obligation to subscribe for new shares in the Company, whereby payment shall be made by set-off against the promissory note.

In light of the acquisition, the Board of Directors has today, subject to the subsequent approval of the Extraordinary General Meeting, resolved on a directed share issue to the Seller for a total subscription proceeds of approx. SEK 8.6 million. The set-off issue comprises a maximum of 21,453,780 new shares at a subscription price of SEK 0.40 per share, corresponding to the subscription price in the Rights Issue.

The reason for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights is to fulfill the Company's obligations under the share purchase agreement that the Company has entered into with Ardena regarding the acquisition of all shares in Ardena Södertälje AB, reg.no. 556266-7161. According to the terms and conditions of the share purchase agreement, the purchase price shall be paid through promissory note which is offset against newly issued shares in the Company. The Board of Directors believes that the directed share issue is to the benefit of both the Company and the shareholders.

The seller has undertaken, through a lock-up undertaking, not to sell the shares subscribed for in the Directed Issue for a period of 18 months from delivery of these shares.

Subscription commitments and underwriting commitments

The shares that Flerie in the Rights Issue shall pay for are paid by set-off against Flerie Invest's outstanding loan to the Company. In the event that the entire loan amount cannot be set off within the framework of the Rights Issue, the Board of Directors intends to resolve on a directed set-off issue to Flerie subject to the subsequent approval of a General Meeting where the issue amount shall correspond to the remaining outstanding loan amount. Such a resolution will then be made after the announcement of the outcome of the Rights Issue and the Board of Directors will in connection therewith convene an Extraordinary General Meeting to approve the resolution.

Extraordinary General Meeting

The completion of the Rights Issue is conditional upon the Extraordinary General Meeting approving the Board of Directors' resolution to carry out the Rights Issue and resolving to adopt new Articles of Association in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal as set out in the notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting. The Board of Directors has also decided to propose that the Extraordinary General Meeting authorizes the Board of Directors to resolve on a directed issue of shares to underwriters who choose to have their underwriting remuneration paid in shares.

One (1) existing share on the record date of March 9, 2026 entitles to one (1) subscription right. Three (3) subscription rights entitle the holder to subscribe for seven (7) new shares. In addition, investors are offered the opportunity to apply for subscription of shares without subscription rights. The subscription price is SEK 0.40 per share. In total, a maximum of 206,196,246 new shares will be issued through the Rights Issue, corresponding to an amount of approximately SEK 82.5 million before transaction costs related to the Rights Issue.

Subject to approval by the Extraordinary General Meeting, the record date for participation in the Rights Issue will be 9 March 2026 and the subscription period for the Rights Issue is expected to run from 11 March 2026 up to and including 25 March 2026. The last day of trading in Nanologica's share including the right to participate in the Rights Issue will be 5 March 2026.

The shares subscribed for and issued in the Set-off Issue and the Directed Issue will be registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office after the record date for the Rights Issue and thus do not entitle to participation in the Rights Issue.

If not all shares are subscribed for with subscription rights, allotment of the remaining shares within the maximum amount of the Rights Issue shall be made: (i) primarily to those who have subscribed for shares with the exercise of subscription rights, regardless of whether they were shareholders on the record date or not; (ii) secondly, to those who have subscribed for shares without subscription rights and in the event that allotment to these cannot be made in full, allotment shall be made pro rata in relation to the total number of shares that the subscriber has applied for subscription for; (iii) thirdly, to Flerie in its capacity as underwriter in respect of shares subscribed for in accordance with Flerie's underwriting undertaking (top guarantee); and (iv) fourtharily to other underwriters in relation to shares subscribed for in accordance with underwriting commitments (bottom guarantee). To the extent that allotment cannot be made pro rata, allotment shall be made by drawing lots.

Trading in paid subscribed shares ("BTA") on Nasdaq Stockholm is expected to take place during the period from and including 11 March 2026 up to and including 7 April 2026.

Information document

Through the Set-off Issue, the share capital will increase by a maximum of SEK 1,094,143 and the number of shares will increase by a maximum of 21,453,780 shares. The Set-off Issue entails a dilution effect of approximately 19.5 percent of the capital and votes in the Company.

Through the Directed Issue, the share capital will increase by a maximum of SEK 650,250 and the number of shares will increase by a maximum of 12,750,000 shares. The Directed Issue entails a dilution effect of approximately 12.6 percent of the capital and votes in the Company.

In the event that the Rights Issue is fully subscribed, the share capital will increase by a maximum of SEK 10,516,008.55 and the number of shares will increase by a maximum of 206,196,246 shares. For existing shareholders who do not participate in the Rights Issue, this entails a dilution of a maximum of 70 percent, with the possibility of being financially compensated for the dilution effect by selling their subscription rights.

In total, the Share Issues entail that the share capital will increase by a maximum of SEK 12,260,401.33, from SEK 4,506,860.82 to SEK 16,767,262.15 and that the number of shares will increase by a maximum of 240,400,026 shares, from 88,369,820 shares to 328,769,846 shares. The Share Issues entail a maximum total dilution effect of approximately 73.12 percent of the capital and votes in the Company.

Indicative timeplan

4 March 2026 Extraordinary General Meeting 5 March 2026 Last day of trading in the Company's share including the right to subscribe for shares with the support of subscription rights 6 March 2026 First day of trading in the Company's share excluding the right to subscribe for shares by virtue of subscription rights 9 March 2026 Record date for the right to participate in the Rights Issue About 10 March 2026 Publication of the Information Document 11 March -25 March 2026 Subscription period in the Rights Issue 11 March - 20 March 2026 Trading in subscription rights 11 March 2026 - 7 April 2026 Trading with BTA

Advisors

Johanna Johansson, Director IR, Communications and Marketing

Ph: +46 72 211 21 90 or e-mail: ir@nanologica.com

Important information

The publication, publication or distribution of this press release may be subject to restrictions by law in certain jurisdictions and persons in the jurisdictions in which this press release has been published or distributed should inform themselves of and comply with such legal restrictions. The recipient of this press release is responsible for using this press release and the information contained herein in accordance with applicable regulations in their respective jurisdictions. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for any securities issued by the Company in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful. In a member state of the European Economic Area ("EEA"), securities referred to in this press release may only be offered in accordance with applicable exemptions in the Prospectus Regulation.

This press release does not constitute an offer, or a solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein may not be sold in the United States absent registration, or without the application of an exemption from registration, under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration, an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There is no intention to register any securities referred to herein in the United States, or to make a public offer of such securities in the United States. The information in this press release may not be announced, published, copied, reproduced or distributed, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States, Australia, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Switzerland, Singapore, South Africa or any other jurisdiction where such release, publication or distribution of this information would be contrary to applicable regulations or where such action is subject to legal restrictions or would require additional registration or other measures than what follows from Swedish law. Actions in violation of this instruction may constitute a violation of applicable securities legislation.

This press release is not a prospectus within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation and has not been approved by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction. The Company has not authorized any offer to the public of securities in any member state of the EEA and no prospectus has been or will be prepared in connection with the Share Issues. In each Member State of the EEA, this press release is only directed at "qualified investors" in that Member State as defined in the Prospectus Regulation. This press release does not identify or purport to identify any risks (direct or indirect) that may be associated with an investment in equities. An investment decision to acquire or subscribe for shares in the Rights Issue may only be made based on publicly available information.

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's intentions, assessments or expectations regarding the Company's future results, financial condition, liquidity, development, prospects, expected growth, strategies and opportunities and the markets in which the Company operates. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not relate to historical facts and can be identified by the fact that they contain expressions such as "believes", "estimates", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "will", "may", "assumes", "should", "could" and, in each case, negations thereof, or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements should not be considered to be forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on various assumptions, which in several cases are based on additional assumptions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will occur or that they are correct. Because these assumptions are based on assumptions or estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results or outcomes may, for a variety of reasons, differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other material factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this press release by the forward-looking statements. The Company does not warrant that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this press release are correct and any reader of the press release should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements expressed or implied herein are provided only as of the date of this press release and are subject to change. Neither the Company nor anyone else undertakes to review, update, confirm or publicly release any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise with respect to the content of this press release, unless required by law or applicable stock exchange rules.

About Nanologica AB (publ)

Nanologica is a Swedish life science tools company that develops, manufactures, and sells advanced consumables to pharmaceutical manufacturers. Nanologica's products are specially developed for the purification of peptide drugs, such as insulin and GLP-1 analogues. Due to effective purification and a long lifetime for the products, they can increase productivity and reduce costs for pharmaceutical manufacturers. Nanologica operates in a global niche market that is growing as a result of increased demand for drugs for the treatment of diabetes and obesity. The company's mission is to increase access to cost-effective drugs through its purification products and thereby contribute to more patients around the world having access to life-saving treatments. The company is headquartered in Södertälje and Nanologica's share (NICA) is listed for trading on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. For further information, please visit www.nanologica.com.

