Invitation to the presentation of Skanska's Year-end report 2025 on February 6

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska's Year-end report 2025 will be released on Friday February 6 at 07:30 am CET.

The report will be presented by Anders Danielsson, Skanska's President and CEO, and Pontus Winqvist, CFO, at a webcasted press- and audio conference at 10:00 am CET at Skanska's head office at Warfvinges väg 25 in Stockholm. The presentation will be broadcast live at www.group.skanska.com/investors, where it also will be posted shortly afterwards.

Participate in the audio conference, with the possibility to ask questions:

  • Preferred connection (web link): For best audio quality, please join the call from your phone via the HD Audio web link here: HD Audio link
  • Backup connection (phone number): If you need to call in via a telephone line use these numbers:
    • +46 (0)8 5051 0031
    • +44 (0) 207 107 06 13
    • +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

After the conference, there will be possibilities for individual meetings with Anders Danielsson. To apply for a meeting please contact annika.winlund@skanska.se no later than February 4.

Welcome!

Antonia Junelind, SVP, Investor Relations

Karolina Cederhage, SVP, Communications

For further information please contact:

Antonia Junelind, Senior Vice President Investor Relations, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 448 62 61

Karolina Cederhage, Senior Vice President Communications, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 448 08 80

Jacob Birkeland, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 19 57

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/invitation-to-the-presentation-of-skanska-s-year-end-report-2025-on-february-6,c4300012

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4300012/3906615.pdf

Press invitation Q4 2025

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-the-presentation-of-skanskas-year-end-report-2025-on-february-6-302675002.html

