Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 30.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 59 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250 | Ticker-Symbol: SKNB
Tradegate
30.01.26 | 09:57
25,630 Euro
-0,16 % -0,040
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKANSKA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKANSKA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,70025,71014:16
25,70025,71014:18
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.01.2026 13:00 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Skanska AB: Skanska builds Byfjordporten residential project in Askøy, Norway, for NOK 363M, about SEK 330M

Skanska has signed a contract with OBOS Block Watne to construct the new residential project Byfjordporten in Askøy, Norway. The contract is worth NOK 363M, approximately SEK 330M, and will be included in the Nordic order bookings for the first quarter of 2026.

The project comprises 98 residential units across 10 buildings, creating a new neighborhood in Florvåg with views over Byfjorden and towards central Bergen. The scope includes a new access road with a tunnel, ensuring safe and efficient entry to the area. The project supports Florvåg as an attractive residential area with waterfront proximity and convenient access to public transport and local services.

Construction will begin immediately, and completion including handovers is scheduled for 2028.

For further information please contact:

Audun Lågøyr, EVP Communications, Skanska Norway, tel +47 93 45 25 31

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

Skanska Group uses its knowledge and foresight to shape the way people live, work, and connect. We are one of the world's largest construction and project development companies, with 2024 revenue totaling SEK 177 billion. We operate across select markets in the Nordics, Europe and USA. Together with our customers and the collective expertise of our approximately 26,300 teammates, we create innovative and sustainable solutions that support healthy living beyond our lifetime.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.