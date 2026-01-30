Skanska AB: Skanska builds Byfjordporten residential project in Askøy, Norway, for NOK 363M, about SEK 330M

Skanska has signed a contract with OBOS Block Watne to construct the new residential project Byfjordporten in Askøy, Norway. The contract is worth NOK 363M, approximately SEK 330M, and will be included in the Nordic order bookings for the first quarter of 2026.

The project comprises 98 residential units across 10 buildings, creating a new neighborhood in Florvåg with views over Byfjorden and towards central Bergen. The scope includes a new access road with a tunnel, ensuring safe and efficient entry to the area. The project supports Florvåg as an attractive residential area with waterfront proximity and convenient access to public transport and local services.

Construction will begin immediately, and completion including handovers is scheduled for 2028.

