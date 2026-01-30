Cell Impact AB: Communiqué from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Cell Impact AB (publ)

Cell Impact AB (publ) held an Extraordinary General Meeting on Friday 30 January 2026. Below is a summary of the resolutions that were made. The resolutions were made in accordance with the proposals presented in the notice convening the Extraordinary General Meeting.

Rights issue, etc.

The General Meeting resolved to approve the Board of Directors' resolution of 22 December 2025 on a rights issue of approximately SEK 38.3 million, whereby a maximum of 294,584,745 shares shall be issued. The subscription price amounts to SEK 0.13 per share. Each existing share entitles the holder to one (1) subscription right and one (1) subscription right entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share. The record date for participation in the rights issue is 4 February 2026 and the subscription period runs from 6 February 2026 up to and including 20 February 2026.

In order to carry out the rights issue, the General Meeting also resolved on a reduction of the share capital (to obtain a quota value of the company's shares of SEK 0.10), a bonus issue and amendments to the Articles of Association regarding the limits on the share capital and the number of shares. The General Meeting also resolved on an issue authorization that gives the Board the right to issue shares to guarantors in the rights issue who choose to receive guarantee compensation in the form of shares, and to issue warrants to the lender of the bridge loan raised by the company.

For more detailed information on the content of the resolutions, please see the notice convening the Extraordinary General Meeting and the complete proposals, which are available on the company's website www.cellimpact.com. Further information on the rights issue can be found in the press release of 22 December 2025.

