Freitag, 30.01.2026
Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 59 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
WKN: A4AN8F | ISIN: SE0025012032 | Ticker-Symbol: VRTB
Tradegate
28.01.26 | 15:21
75,10 Euro
+7,03 % +4,93
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.01.2026 13:12 Uhr
Virtune AB (Publ): Further to the notice dated 23 January regarding the 10:1 share split for the Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETP (VIRBTCP), there has been a Potential Adjustment Event.

Stockholm, January 30, 2026 - The stock split will constitute a Potential Adjustment Event in accordance with Condition 8.1 of the Conditions. As a result of this event changes are required to the final terms as set out below. The changes constitute an Issuer Technical Amendment in line with Clause 18.1 of the Collateral Agent Agreement. This notice is given pursuant to Clause 18.3 of the Collateral Agent Agreement.

The share split will not affect the total value of investors' holdings, and no action is required from investors.

Under the share split, each existing share of the Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETP will be split into ten (10) new shares. As a result, the NAV per share will be reduced by a factor of ten. The total value of each investor's holding will remain unchanged, as the increase in the number of shares will be fully offset by the corresponding decrease in NAV per share.

As a consequence of the Potential Adjustment Event, the following changes to the Final Terms will be required (the "Amendments"):

  • New ISIN (SE0027598038)
  • New outstanding number of securities (for each outstanding security, holders will receive 10 new securities as a result of the share split).
  • New WKN (A4ARC3)
  • New issue price

The final terms reflecting above changes will be available as of February 2, 2026

Product information

  • ETP: Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETP
  • Bloomberg code: VIRBTCP SS
  • Ticker: VIRBTCP
  • Settlement currency: SEK
  • Exchanges: Nasdaq Stockholm, Deutsche Börse Xetra
  • Trading currencies: SEK, EUR

Security identifiers:

  • Old ISIN: SE0025012032
  • New ISIN: SE0027598038
  • Old WKN: A4AN8F
  • New WKN: A4ARC3
ETP nameTickerSplit RatioLast day of trading with old ISINFirst day of trading with new ISIN
Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETPVIRBTCP10:1January 30, 2026February 2, 2026

Press contact

Christopher Kock, CEO Virtune AB (Publ)
Christopher@virtune.com
+46 70 073 45 64

Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products on regulated European exchanges.
With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.

Cryptocurrency investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice. Investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, and there is no guarantee that you will recover your invested capital. Please read the prospectus, KID, terms at www.virtune.com-


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
