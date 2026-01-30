

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Washington Post, a prominent U.S. newspaper, is bracing for potential newsroom layoffs as early as February. Internal estimates suggest that over 100 jobs, accounting for more than 10% of the staff, could be affected.



Concerns have intensified within the organization, with rumors circulating about deep reductions in sections such as sports, metro, and foreign coverage.



Journalists from the foreign desk, numbering around 60, have written to the owner, Jeff Bezos, warning that slashing international reporting would compromise the paper's relevance and public mission. They have offered to explore cost-saving alternatives.



The decision not to send reporters to cover the Winter Olympics has further heightened the sense of uncertainty among employees.



While management has not confirmed the layoffs, the prolonged ambiguity is taking a toll on morale, despite the Post's continued high-impact journalism.



