Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Freitagabend nachbörslich veröffentlicht - was der Markt erst am Montag sieht
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C291 | ISIN: NL0015000IY2 | Ticker-Symbol: 0VD
Tradegate
30.01.26 | 21:32
20,720 Euro
+0,39 % +0,080
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,01020,20007:26
20,01020,20007:10
PR Newswire
02.02.2026 07:00 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP'S ARTISTS, SONGWRITERS, LABELS AND DISTRIBUTED PARTNERS WIDELY RECOGNIZED ACROSS GENRES AT THE 68TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS

Night's biggest winner Kendrick Lamar with five awards including Record of The Year

Billie Eilish wins Song of The Year

Olivia Dean wins Best New Artist, the fourth time in five years a UMG artist takes that honor

UMPG Songwriters represented across Record, Song, and Album of the Year wins

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Music Group, the world leader in music-based entertainment, and its artists, labels and distributed partners were widely recognized at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, with Interscope Records artist and UMPG Songwriter Kendrick Lamar the night's biggest winner, picking up five awards including Record of the Year and Best Melodic Rap Performance for "Luther" featuring SZA (UMPG), Best Rap Album for GNX, Best Rap Song for "TV OFF." He also won in the Best Rap Performance category for his feature on Clipse's "Chains & Whips".


Billie Eilish (Interscope/UMPG) was celebrated in the Song Of The Year category for "Wildflower." Olivia Dean (Island Records/Capitol Records UK) was named Best New Artist. This marks the fourth time in the past five years that a UMG artist has received the honor. Lola Young (Island Records) won Best Pop Solo Performance for "Messy." Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande (Republic Records/Verve Label Group) were awarded Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Defying Gravity."

Lady Gaga (Interscope) won two Grammys for Best Pop Vocal Album for Mayhem and "ABRACADABRA" was named Best Dance Pop Recording. It also collected Best Remixed Recording for Gesaffelstein's remix.

Jelly Roll (Republic/Broken Bow) won three Grammys: Best Contemporary Country Album for Beautifully Broken, and was also recognised for feature performances in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category alongside Shaboozey for "Amen," and Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance for "Hard Fought Hallelujah" alongside Brandon Lake.

In the R&B categories, Leon Thomas (Motown/Capitol) won two Grammys: Best R&B Album for Mutt and Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Vibes Don't Lie."

Universal Music Publishing Group songwriters were represented across wins in the major categories including Record of the Year (Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Jack Antonoff), Song Of The Year (Billie Eilish), Album of the Year (Bad Bunny, Roberto Rosado), Best Rap Album (Kendrick Lamar, Jack Antonoff), Best Rap Song for Kendrick Lamar's "TV OFF" (Kendrick Lamar, Jack Antonoff), Best Pop Vocal Album (Cirkut) among others.

UMPG songwriter Cirkut was named Producer of the Year in recognition of his work with artists including Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, Rosé and Bruno Mars. In the film/TV categories, "Golden" from the KPOP Demon Hunters soundtrack, performed by HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI (Republic) won Best Song For Visual Media (with UMPG interest via Lee Yoo Han, Nam Hee Dong, Kwak Joong Gyu, Park Hong Jun, Seo Jeong Hun.) UMPG Composer Ludwig Göransson won Best Compilation Soundtrack and Best Original Score for Visual Media for his work on "Sinners."

In the Rock and Alternative categories. Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross / Nine Inch Nails (Interscope) won Best Rock Song for "As Alive As You Need Me To Be," Yungblud (Capitol) featuring Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello & Adam Wakeman II won Best Rock Performance for "Changes (Live From Villa Park, Back To The Beginning)". The Cure (Polydor/Capitol/Fiction) won Best Alternative Music Album for Songs Of A Lost World and Best Alternative Music Performance for "Alone."

In the Country and Americana categories, Chris Stapleton (MCA) won Best Country Solo Performance for "Bad As I Used To Be" [From "F1 THE MOVIE"]. Jon Batiste (Verve Label Group/Interscope) won Best Americana Album for Big Money.

Samara Joy (Verve Label Group) picked up Best Jazz Vocal Album for Portrait. Carín León (Island Records/Virgin Music Group/UMPG) won Best Música Mexicana Album for Palabra De To's (Seca). I'm With Her (Rounder Records/Concord) won Best Folk Album for Wild And Clear And Blue and Best American Roots Song for "Ancient Light." Robert Randol won Best Contemporary Blues Album for Preacher Kids. Blake Mills (Verve Label Group) earned Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical for his collaborative album, That Wasn't a Dream with Pino Palladino.

In the classical field, Andris Nelsons won Best Orchestral Performance for Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie (Deutsche Grammophon) with the Boston Symphony Orchestra. Nelsons, together with Yo-Yo Ma. The Boston Symphony Orchestra was also recognized in the Best Classical Instrumental Solo for Shostakovich: The Cello Concertos (Deutsche Grammophon). Miles' 55: The Prestige Recordings from Miles Davis (Craft Recordings/Concord) was recognized In the Best Album Notes category.

Additionally, Republic Collective Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO Monte Lipman and Republic Collective, Co-Founder, Vice-Chairman and COO, Avery Lipman received the Recording Academy's 2026 Industry Icon Award, recognizing their transformative leadership, entrepreneurship and impact on the music industry.

About Universal Music Group
At Universal Music Group, we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms, and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information, visit www.universalmusic.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/512308/UMG.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/universal-music-groups-artists-songwriters-labels-and-distributed-partners-widely-recognized-across-genres-at-the-68th-annual-grammy-awards-302675980.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.