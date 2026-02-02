

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (MUR.F) revealed a profit for nine months that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY157.348 billion, or JPY85.68 per share. This compares with JPY201.322 billion, or JPY107.56 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.9% to JPY1.370 trillion from JPY1.331 trillion last year.



Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY157.348 Bln. vs. JPY201.322 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY85.68 vs. JPY107.56 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.370 Tn vs. JPY1.331 Tn last year.



*Basic earnings per share



This decline in 9-month net profit reflects a fall in product selling prices and impairment losses on goodwill in the business related to SAW filter products.



Looking ahead, for the full year, Murata Manufacturing has revised up its revenue outlook.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026, the company now projects revenue of JPY 1.800 trillion, up 3.2% from the prior year. Earlier, the company had projected revenue of JPY 1.740 trillion.



Murata still expects a net profit of JPY 220 billion, down 5.9% from last year. Basic income per share is expected to be at JPY 120.86.



For the full year, the firm still expects to pay a total dividend of JPY 60 per share, higher than last year's JPY 57 per share.



