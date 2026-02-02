

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Chubu Electric Power Company, Inc (CHUEF) announced earnings for its nine months that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY202.566 billion, or JPY268.17 per share. This compares with JPY167.145 billion, or JPY221.11 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 3.2% to JPY2.566 trillion from JPY2.651 trillion last year.



Chubu Electric Power Company, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 244.90 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 3.550 T



