Montag, 02.02.2026
KI für Verteidigung: Der Countdown zu einer der heißesten AI-Hightech-Stories 2026 beginnt jetzt
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
30.01.26 | 09:55
5,700 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,6506,05009:08
Dow Jones News
02.02.2026 08:33 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: Investor Day

DJ Investor Day 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Investor Day 
02-Feb-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2 February 2026 
 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten Ventures", "Molten", or the "Company") 
 
Investor Day 
 
Molten Ventures (LSE: GROW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing high-growth digital technology 
businesses, is hosting its annual Investor Day for institutional investors, analysts, and other key investors and 
stakeholders on Wednesday, 11 February 2026. 

As in previous years, the event will feature a number of keynote speakers from across the Molten portfolio and Molten 
investment team, providing greater insight and an opportunity to learn about current trends in technology across 
Europe. Ben Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer, will also present an update on recent activity and priorities, key 
advancements in the sector, as well as celebrating a very special milestone: 20 years since Molten Ventures was founded 
and 10 years since IPO in June 2016. 

The portfolio companies represented on the day will include Core Portfolio companies ICEYE and HiveMQ, along with 
Emerging Portfolio companies causaLens, Clue, General Index, IMU Biosciences, Manna, ModoEnergy, SatVu, and Settlemint. 

No new material disclosures will be made during the event. 

Company materials from the event will be made available shortly after the event on the Company's website: https:// 
investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc 

To enquire about attending the event, please email ir@molten.vc. 

Enquiries: 
 
Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Ben Wilkinson (Chief Executive Officer) 
                        ir@molten.vc 
Andrew Zimmermann (Chief Financial Officer) 
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker    +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
 
Simon Willis                      
 
Iqra Amin                        

Goodbody Stockbrokers                  
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker      
 
Don Harrington                   +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
William Hall 
 
Sodali 
                        +44 (0)7970 246 725/ 
Public Relations 
                        +44 (0)771 324 6126 
Elly Williamson 
                        molten@sodali.com  
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 416756 
EQS News ID:  2269080 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2269080&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 02, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
