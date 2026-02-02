KlaraBo Sverige AB: KlaraBo completes acquisition and divestment of properties totalling SEK 2.1 billion in previously announced asset swap

In December, KlaraBo announced that it was streamlining its portfolio towards defined strategic cluster locations through an asset swap with Sveafastigheter. The transaction strengthens KlaraBo's presence with additional properties in the Öresund region and in Östersund, while the divestment results in the company exiting six locations. The acquisition and divestment of the properties were completed as planned on 2 February 2026.

Through the asset swap, KlaraBo strengthens its position not only in Trelleborg and Östersund, but also in Malmö, Sundsvall and Motala. More than 80 per cent of the acquired apartments are located in Trelleborg, Östersund and Sundsvall. At the same time, KlaraBo fully exits the locations of Höganäs, Huskvarna, Oskarshamn, Borlänge, Falun and Umeå. The transaction results in a net reduction of the portfolio by 81 apartments to a total of 7,350, while the economic occupancy rate increases marginally.

KlaraBo's strategic cluster locations are currently Trelleborg, Helsingborg, Visby and Östersund. Following the transaction, 55 per cent of the portfolio will be located in these areas, representing an increase of five percentage points.

For KlaraBo, clear efficiency gains are achieved by growing in locations where the company already has a strong presence and by focusing on areas with profitable renovation potential, while at the same time concentrating the portfolio in fewer locations than before.

In connection with the acquisition and divestment, adjustments have also been made to the Group's loan portfolio. Loans totalling SEK 529 million have been repaid and new loans of SEK 599 million have been raised. Interest from Nordic banks to participate in the lending was strong, resulting in KlaraBo adding a new Nordic full-service bank as a financing partner. The average weighted loan margin on the new loans amounted to 129 basis points, compared with 147 basis points for the repaid loans. The weighted average credit maturity is 2.7 years.

