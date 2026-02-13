KlaraBo Sverige AB: KlaraBo Year-End Report, Fourth Quarter 2025, October-December

October-December 2025

Revenue amounted to SEK 182.4 million (157.5), up 15.8 per cent compared with the same quarter last year, mainly due to the rent increase for the year and completed acquisitions.

Net operating income amounted to SEK 95.7 million (87.9), up 8.8 per cent, primarily driven by completed acquisitions and the net result of rent and cost increases.

Income from property management totalled SEK 31.5 million (31.4). Adjusted for a positive non-recurring effect of SEK 3.2 million in the previous year, income from property management was up 11.7 per cent.

Changes in the value of investment properties amounted to SEK 7.8 million (132.4), partly driven by an improvement in net operating income linked to the Group's value-creating investments and new leases for premises.

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 42.7 million (178.9), a decrease compared with the preceding year primarily due to lower changes in value during the period.

Net realizable value per share increased SEK 0.5 to SEK 34.2 (33.7) during the period.

The loan-to-value ratio was 49.6 per cent (51.4) with an average interest rate of 3.7 per cent (3.3) on the balance sheet date.

January-December 2025

Revenue amounted to SEK 720.4 million (630.4), corresponding to a year-on-year increase of 14.3 per cent as a result of acquisitions, improvements and general rent adjustments.

Net operating income amounted to SEK 407.2 million (362.2), an increase of 12.4 per cent primarily driven by completed acquisitions.

Income from property management amounted to SEK 159.1 million (135.9), up 17.0 per cent, while income from property management per share increased 2.8 per cent, including the rights issue conducted during the year.

Changes in the value of investment properties amounted to SEK 365.4 million (111.0), mainly driven by higher net operating income and changed assumptions regarding inflation and rent increases, despite a slightly higher yield requirement.

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 408.1 million (187.9), a sharp increase primarily linked to changes in the value of investment properties.

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend for 2025 of SEK 0.25 per share (-).

Significant events during the period

In December 2025, KlaraBo announced a swap deal with Sveafastigheter amounting to approximately SEK 2.1 billion. The deal strengthened KlaraBo's presence in strategic cluster locations and increased the share of the portfolio situated in these locations from 50 to 55 per cent.

A decision was made to introduce a long-term incentive programme for senior executives totalling 3,000,000 warrants, which were transferred at market value. The CEO, CFO and Head of Property Management acquired a total of 77.6 per cent of the offering.

Magnus Nordholm took over as the new CFO of KlaraBo on 1 September 2025.

KlaraBo extended an existing lease with Östersund Municipality. The new lease has a term of 20 years, with a rental value of approximately SEK 1.4 million.

In December 2025, the Board of Directors resolved to continue the company's buyback programme for its own Class B shares. The company may repurchase its own shares for a total value of no more than SEK 50 million until the next Annual General Meeting, of which SEK 14.3 million had been utilised as of the closing date.

In accordance with the authorisation of the Annual General Meeting, KlaraBo repurchased 3,783,650 of its own Class B shares for a total value of approximately SEK 59.4 million during the period. As of the closing date, the company held 3.4 per cent of its capital in treasury.

During the period, KlaraBo refinanced loans totalling just over SEK 1 billion with one of the Group's existing banking partners. The new loan has a four-year term starting in the third quarter of 2025. New loans totalling SEK 510 million were also raised to finance the acquisition in Helsingborg.

The final outcome of the rights issue of 26,057,868 Class B shares was announced in January 2025. As of 31 December 2025, the total number of shares amounted to 157,885,751.

On 31 January 2025, KlaraBo took possession of a property portfolio comprising 740 apartments in Helsingborg with a property value of SEK 850 million, corresponding to about SEK 15,000 per square metre.

Extract from the CEO's statement

"During the fourth quarter, KlaraBo continued to develop in line with our long-term strategy: concentrate the portfolio on markets where we have the scale, operational strength and proven ability to create value. In a transaction market where many players remain cautious, we took an active step by signing an agreement pertaining to a major swap deal that will clearly strengthen our geographic focus and efficiency.

The deal will allow us to further intensify our geographic concentration, with fewer locations while also enhancing our size and operational scale in higher-priority locations. This will improve our capacity to conduct efficient property management and carry out value-creating refurbishments. In operational terms, the business performed well during the quarter and our access to loan capital continued to improve, reaffirming our financial partners' confidence in KlaraBo's business model and long-term och long-term focus. Overall, this strengthened our risk profile and our ability to deliver stable cash flow over time".

