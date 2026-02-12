KlaraBo Sverige AB: KlaraBo appoints Magnus Nordholm as Deputy CEO

The Board of Directors of KlaraBo Sverige AB has appointed the company's CFO, Magnus Nordholm, as Deputy CEO. Magnus assumes the role with immediate effect and will continue in his position as CFO. He has been a member of the company's management team and has served as CFO since September 2025.

"I am pleased that the Board has appointed Magnus Nordholm as Deputy CEO of the company. His understanding of the capital markets and his financial network are valuable assets to the company, which have already proven beneficial during his short time with us. Magnus has integrated into the organisation in an exemplary manner and I look forward to our continued collaboration," says Andreas Morfiadakis, CEO.

About KlaraBo

We create value by acquiring, developing, refining, and managing residential properties with a long-term focus. Since our founding in 2017, we have expanded across Sweden and continue to grow in areas where people want to live and work. By maintaining and upgrading existing buildings, constructing new ones when conditions are right, and managing our properties in-house, we create value for our tenants, our investors, and the communities in which we operate. KlaraBo is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and is traded under the ticker KLARA B.

