Better Collective A/S: Better Collective launches FanReach, connecting advertisers with millions of engaged sports fans

Better Collective, a leading digital sports media group, today announced the official U.S. launch of FanReach, enabling audience intelligence and activation designed to help brands connect with millions of highly engaged sports fans with demonstrated purchase intent.

FanReach brings together Better Collective's extensive zero- and first-party audience data, premium publisher network, and advanced AI-driven predictive modelling to provide advertisers with a single, scalable fan graph for reaching sports enthusiasts, sports bettors, fantasy players, and mainstream sports fans. Audience segments are built on deterministic, fully consented data signals reflecting real fan behaviour, enabling precision and scale in a privacy-first environment.

FanReach represents a foundational building block of AdVantage, Better Collective's data-driven monetisation ecosystem designed to enhance value creation across the Group's House of Brands through improved user understanding, technology, and diversified monetisation initiatives beyond traditional affiliation.

A scaled U.S. footprint

"The launch of FanReach is a strategic milestone for Better Collective. It strengthens the foundation of our AdVantage ecosystem by allowing us to better understand our users, segment them intelligently, and monetise those audiences across platforms. With FanReach, we can help partners and advertisers activate attractive and highly engaged premium sports audiences with greater precision and performance in a privacy-first environment."

A new standard for fan data and media activation

FanReach is purpose-built for sports and betting audiences and enables advertisers to activate against real fan signals derived from Better Collective's owned and operated media properties. These signals include engagement depth, content consumption patterns, behavioural and transactional indicators, device usage, sportsbook affinity, and geographic insights.

FanReach provides advertisers with:

Verified first-party fan data: Profiled, deterministic, and fully consented audiences sourced directly from Better Collective's owned sports media brands, with privacy and regulatory compliance embedded by design.

Profiled, deterministic, and fully consented audiences sourced directly from Better Collective's owned sports media brands, with privacy and regulatory compliance embedded by design. AI-driven audience modelling: Predictive segmentation and lookalike modelling across U.S. sports, gaming, and lifestyle, powered by advanced machine learning models.

Predictive segmentation and lookalike modelling across U.S. sports, gaming, and lifestyle, powered by advanced machine learning models. Cross-publisher, cross-platform activation: Seamless activation across Better Collective's media network, combined with DSP-agnostic execution via programmatic, private marketplace, guaranteed, and social buying environments.

Seamless activation across Better Collective's media network, combined with DSP-agnostic execution via programmatic, private marketplace, guaranteed, and social buying environments. Privacy-safe audience enrichment: Built for a post-cookie environment using authenticated traffic, contextual intelligence, and proprietary behavioural signals, aligned with applicable data protection frameworks.

To learn more about FanReach, please visit https://fanreach.co

About Better Collective

Better Collective owns leading digital sport media, sports betting media and esports communities, with a vision to become the leading digital sports media group. We are on a mission to excite sports fans through engaging content and foster passionate communities worldwide. Better Collective's House of Brands includes; HLTV, FUTBIN, AceOdds, Action Network, Playmaker HQ, The Nation Network, and Bolavip. The company is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and dual listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO) and Nasdaq Copenhagen (BETCO DKK). To learn more about Better Collective please visit bettercollective.com.

