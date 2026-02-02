

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (DOC) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $113.96 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $4.54 million, or $0.01 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.1% to $719.40 million from $697.98 million last year.



Healthpeak Properties, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



For the full year 2026 Guidance Diluted earnings per common share from $0.34 - $0.38



