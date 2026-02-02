

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (DOC), an owner, operator, and developer of real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery, on Monday reported its results for the fourth quarter and also provided a strategic initiatives update.



Total revenues for the quarter were $719.40 million, compared to $697.99 million last year. Net income was $113.85 million or $0.16 per share, compared to $4.40 million or $0.01 per share last year.



Nareit FFO was $0.47 per share, compared to $0.44 per share. FFO as adjusted was $0.47 per share, compared to $0.46 per share.



For the full year 2026, the company expects earnings per share from $0.34 - $0.38, Nareit FFO per share of $1.70 - $1.74 and FFO as adjusted per share of $1.70 - $1.74.



