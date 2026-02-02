Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2026) - Lithium ION Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (FSE: ZA4) ("ION" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that as a result of strong investor demand, the Company has increased the aggregate proceeds of its previously announced non-brokered private placement from $600,000 to $1,500,000.

Under the terms of the upsized non-brokered private placement the Company proposes to issue 37,500,000 units (each, a "Unit"), at a purchase price of $0.04 per Unit, to raise total gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit of the Offering will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 at any time on or before that date which is twenty-four (24) months from the closing date of the Offering, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). These Units will be subject to a statutory hold period of four (4) months plus one (1) day from the date of issuance.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used maintain the Company's existing exploration portfolio, and for general working capital. The Units will be offered to qualified investors in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements of applicable securities legislation. The Company may pay finders' fees to eligible finders in connection with the Offering, subject to compliance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSXV.

All securities issued and sold under the Offering will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day after the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSXV. Completion of the Offering, and the payment of any finders' fees remain subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSXV.

About Lithium ION Energy Ltd.

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION) (FSE: ZA4) is committed to exploring and developing high quality lithium resources in strategic jurisdictions. ION is focused on advancing the 29,000+ hectare Urgakh Naran highly prospective lithium brine licence in Dorngovi Province in Mongolia. ION is positioned to be a key player in the clean energy revolution and service the world's increased demand for lithium. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.ionenergy.ca, or under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the completion of the Offering on the terms and timing described herein, the Offering, the Company's proposed use of proceeds from the Offering, receipt of TSXV approval for the Offering and, the Company's reliance on certain exemptions from requirements under MI 61-101, the Company filing a material change report and the timing thereof,. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282444

Source: Lithium ION Energy Limited