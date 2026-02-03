

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - DENSO Corporation (DNZOY.PK) reported earnings for nine months that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY273.674 billion, or JPY100.12 per share. This compares with JPY312.748 billion, or JPY107.62 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.9% to JPY5.495 trillion from JPY5.288 trillion last year.



DENSO Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY273.674 Bln. vs. JPY312.748 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY100.12 vs. JPY107.62 last year. -Revenue: JPY5.495 Tn vs. JPY5.288 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 152.49 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 7.420 T



