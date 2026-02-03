EQS-News: IuteCredit Finance S.à r.l. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Iute Group Strengthens Platform Strategy Through Insurance Solutions Subsidiary Iute Affinity



03.02.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Iute Group Strengthens Platform Strategy Through Insurance Solutions Subsidiary Iute Affinity



Tallinn, Estonia, 3 February 2026. Iute Group, a European digital-first banking group, is further advancing its platform strategy by embedding insurance solutions as an integrated component of its digital banking ecosystem. Through its insurance solutions subsidiary, Iute Affinity, the Group aims to enable scalable protection services alongside its core financial products. Iute Affinity is positioned as an insurance solutions and operational infrastructure platform within the Group. Rather than assuming underwriting risk, it enables the seamless integration of third-party insurance products into Iute Group's digital services, covering the full customer journey from product access to claims handling and ongoing support within the Iute ecosystem. The establishment of Iute Affinity builds on Iute Group's existing experience as an insurance intermediary and is intended to further professionalize, standardize, and scale insurance-related services across the Group. Insurance solutions will be distributed via the Myiute superapp in cooperation with international insurance and service providers, including Allianz Partners, UNIQA, and MediGuide. Iute Affinity will operate as an integrated part of Iute Group, working closely with the Group's commercial, technology, risk, and compliance functions. This setup ensures that insurance solutions are aligned with the Group's governance framework, transparency standards, and customer-centric operating model. In its initial phase, Iute Affinity will support Iute Group's existing markets. In parallel, the subsidiary plans to cooperate with selected insurtech partners to enhance capabilities in areas such as digital underwriting, claims automation, fraud detection, and data analytics. Iute Affinity will be led by Alma Ribanovic, who brings more than 20 years of experience in banking, insurance, and strategic partnership development, with a focus on affinity insurance, integrating protection solutions directly into existing customer relationships and everyday digital journeys. Her professional background includes deep expertise in both affinity and bancassurance models, spanning digital platforms and traditional banking distribution channels. The subsidiary plans to further expand its portfolio of insurance solutions, including a subscription-based travel insurance solution with additional health services and new payment protection insurance offerings for Iute Group's operations in Moldova and Bulgaria.



Allar Niinepuu, Chief Commercial Officer of Iute Group, said: "With Iute Affinity, we are structurally embedding insurance solutions into our platform rather than offering them as standalone add-ons. This strengthens our ecosystem approach and allows us to scale protection services across markets while remaining focused on our core digital banking capabilities."



Alma Ribanovic, CEO of Iute Affinity, added: "Iute Affinity is designed as an operational backbone for embedded insurance. Our role is to connect partners, technology, and processes in a way that makes insurance a seamless part of the digital customer journey, without adding complexity for customers or the Group."



Contact: Kristel Kurvits, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Email: investor@iute.com

Phone: +372 622 9177



About Iute Group: Iute Group is a digital banking group focused on everyday financial services in Southeast Europe. Established in 2008 and headquartered in Estonia, Iute serves customers in Albania, Bulgaria, Moldova, North Macedonia, and Ukraine. Through the Myiute app and its local operations, Iute provides digital financial services including payments, banking, financing, and insurance intermediation. Iute Group finances its operations through equity, deposits, and secured bonds listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Baltic Main List. www.iute.com



03.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News