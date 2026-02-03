Fasadgruppen Group AB: Year-end report 2025

Fourth quarter highlights

· EBITA amounted to SEK -15.8 million (49.9) and the EBITA margin was -1.1 percent (3.6).

· Profit for the period amounted to SEK -165.7 million (-50.0), basic and diluted earnings per share were SEK -3.09 (-0.98).

· The divestment of Alnova Balkongsystem AB was completed on 1 December 2025 in accordance with the strategic review. The divestment resulted in a capital loss of SEK -99.4 million without any impact on cash flow, which had a negative effect on the Group's EBITA.

Full year highlights

· EBITA increased to SEK 302.3 million (231.1) and the EBITA margin to 5.5 percent (4.7).

· Profit for the period amounted to SEK -116.1 million (0.6), basic and diluted earnings per share were SEK -2.19 (0.05).

· The order backlog increased to SEK 3,819.8 million (3,790.0), corresponding to an increase of 0.8 percent. The organic change was +4.2 percent in local currencies.

Significant events after the quarter

"Fasadgruppen ended 2025 in a significantly stronger position than we entered the year. Organic growth of 5.1 percent in the fourth quarter confirms a clear shift in momentum. We have left a phase of structural transformation behind us and are now ready to leverage our operational capabilities in a recovering market.

We have now delivered positive organic growth for two consecutive quarters: 2.2 percent in Q3 and 5.1 percent in Q4. This is not merely the result of an improved market, but a direct consequence of enhanced execution capabilities within the organisation. Through more agile leadership and sharper project discipline, we are seeing our initiatives have a positive effect, although there is still more to be done.

Operational strength and cash flow generation



We are entering 2026 with a more efficient cost structure and a stronger commercial presence across all geographies. After several challenging years and important adjustments, we are now well positioned to benefit from a gradual market recovery. Going forward, we will convert our order backlog into profitable projects and continue to strengthen our market positions.

The strengthened financial position from the fully underwritten rights issue enables us, in the near term, to accelerate organic growth initiatives and selectively pursue acquisition opportunities. The broad commitment from shareholders and employees to participate in the rights issue underscores our shared confidence in Fasadgruppen's strategy, market position and future potential.

The wind has changed for Fasadgruppen. We have demonstrated our ability to deliver growth and strengthen our margins, and are now ready to reap the benefits of our operational efficiency as the market regains momentum."

The report will be presented in a conference call and webcast on 3 February 2026 at 8.15 a.m. CET

To participate via telephone: https://events.inderes.com/fasadgruppen-group/q4-report-2025/dial-in

For more information, please contact:

Magnus Blomberg, Head of IR & Group Controller

Tel. +46 (0) 72 584 43 65

About Fasadgruppen

Fasadgruppen Group AB (publ) acquires and develops entrepreneurial specialist companies that care for and create sustainable properties. The Group's subsidiaries possess expertise in all aspects of exterior work on properties, such as façades, windows, balconies and roofs. Common to most services is that they contribute to greater energy efficiency and a better living environment. Fasadgruppen is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: FG). For more information, visit www.fasadgruppen.se.

