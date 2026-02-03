Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.02.2026
Der Countdown läuft: Warum diese Aktie 2026 spannend werden könnte
WKN: A41BAR | ISIN: SE0025138357 | Ticker-Symbol: 51R
03.02.2026 09:26 Uhr
Invitation To Presentation of Hacksaw's Year-End Report 2025

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - Hacksaw will publish its year-end report for 2025 at 07:30 CET on 17 February 2026. On the same day at 09:30 CET, Group CEO Christoffer Källberg and Group CFO Mikael Rahm will present the results in a webcast and conference call, followed by a Q&A session. The presentation will be held in English.

Presentation materials will be made available on Hacksaw's website prior to the event via the following link:
https://www.hacksawgroup.com/en/investor-relations/financial-report-and-presentations/

Link to webcast, where written questions can be provided:
https://hacksaw.events.inderes.com/q4-report-2025/register

To participate in the conference call, with the opportunity to ask verbal questions, please register via the below link. After registration, you will be provided with telephone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference:
https://conference.inderes.com/teleconference/?id=5006632

A recorded version of the presentation will be made available on the website after the event.

For more information, please contact:
E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com

About Hacksaw
Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

Attachments
INVITATION TO PRESENTATION OF HACKSAW'S YEAR-END REPORT 2025

SOURCE: Hacksaw



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/invitation-to-presentation-of-hacksaws-year-end-report-2025-1132947

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
