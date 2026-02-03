Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold dreht wieder auf: Goldpreis-Comeback - und diese Bohrung liefert 307 Meter "Gold-System"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BH
Tradegate
02.02.26 | 13:29
4,820 Euro
-0,41 % -0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,8004,86012:57
4,8204,84012:56
PR Newswire
03.02.2026 11:54 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BH Macro Limited - Conversion of Securities

BH Macro Limited - Conversion of Securities

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 03

BH Macro Limited

(the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability
under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Completion of 31 December 2025 Share Conversion
3 February 2026

Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.5

Following the publication on 26 January 2026 of the final month-end net asset values for 31 December 2025, the following share conversion ratios have been determined in accordance with the articles of incorporation of the Company for the purposes of the 31 December 2025 share conversion date:

0.760759

Sterling shares for each US Dollar share

1.314476

US Dollar shares for each Sterling share

On the basis of aggregate applications received and using the conversion ratios listed above, the following shares will be issued:

- 464,473 US Dollar Shares of no par value

and the following shares will be cancelled:

- 353,354 Sterling Shares of no par value

all with effect from 3 February 2026.

Application will be made for the new shares to be admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities.

Admission is expected to occur on or about 10 February 2026. Shareholder CREST accounts for converting shareholders are expected to be updated by 5.00pm on or about 10 February 2026.

Following issue and cancellation of the relevant shares, the total number of shares in issue in each class will be as follows:

- 24,186,714 US Dollar Ordinary Shares (Excluding Treasury Shares)

- 400,427 US Dollar Treasury Shares

- 311,187,265 Sterling Ordinary Shares (Excluding Treasury Shares)

- 66,509,305 Sterling Treasury Shares

The number of votes each share in the Company is entitled to on a poll at any general meeting of the Company was published by the Company on 9 March 2007 and will not change as a result of the conversions. These are:

US Dollar Share 0.7606

Sterling Share 1.4710

From 3 February 2026, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded up to the whole number) is 476,152,882.

Website: www.bhmacro.com

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0)1481 745001


© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.