

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL), a financial technology company, on Tuesday reported higher net income in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026 compared with the previous year.



Fourth quarter, net income increased to $1.44 billion from $1.12 billion in the prior year.



Earnings per share were $1.53 versus $1.11 last year.



Adjusted net income declined to $1.16 billion from $1.21 billion in the previous year.



Adjusted earnings per share were $1.23 versus $1.19 last year.



On average, 35 analysts had expected the company to report $1.29 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Operating income jumped to $1.51 billion from $1.44 billion in the prior year.



Net revenue increased to $8.68 billion from $8.37 billion in the previous year.



Further, the company expected the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share to be at a mid-single digit decline.



For the full year 2026, earnings per share is expected to be at a mid-single digit decline and adjusted earnings per share to be at a low-single digit decline to slightly positive.



