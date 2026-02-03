

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $451 million, or $9.44 per share. This compares with $475 million, or $9.71 per share, last year.



Excluding items, W.W. Grainger, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $451 million or $9.44 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.5% to $4.425 billion from $4.233 billion last year.



W.W. Grainger, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



