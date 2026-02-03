Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.02.2026
Gold dreht wieder auf: Goldpreis-Comeback - und diese Bohrung liefert 307 Meter "Gold-System"
WKN: 886455 | ISIN: GB0009895292 | Ticker-Symbol: ZEG
Xetra
03.02.26 | 15:40
160,50 Euro
-1,59 % -2,60
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
PR Newswire
03.02.2026 15:00 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + AstraZeneca Climbs Nearly 1% After Historic NYSE Transfer

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on February 3rd

  • Stocks are mixed as investors track a heavy week of corporate earnings - including reports from NYSE-listed Pfizer, Eaton, Uber, and Eli Lilly - while labor data is disrupted by the postponement of Friday's January Jobs Report due to the partial government shutdown.
  • With government data delayed, market attention is shifting to private-sector indicators and corporate outlooks to gauge the strength of the U.S. economy.
  • NYSE-listed AstraZeneca scored a winning debut on the NYSE during Monday's session, climbing 0.7%. The firm began trading on the exchange, marking the largest company transfer by market capitalization in NYSE history.

Opening Bell
Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) rings the Opening Bell

Closing Bell
Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) celebrates its 60th birthday

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2875962/NYSE_Market_Update_Feb_3.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5749890/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--astrazeneca-climbs-nearly-1-after-historic-nyse-transfer-302677699.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
