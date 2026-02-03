New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) - Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), a shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether Navan, Inc. ("Navan" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NAVN) or certain of its officers and directors issued misleading and false statements and/or failed to disclose information material to investors in violation of federal securities laws.

Navan is a corporate travel and expense management company.

On October 30, 2025, Navan conducted its initial public offering, selling approximately 36.9 million shares at $25.00 per share.

On December 15, 2025, Navan released its third quarter fiscal 2026 financial results, revealing "GAAP loss from operations was ($79 million), compared to a loss from operations of ($19 million)" in the same period last year. The Company further revealed "GAAP operating margin was (41%), compared to (13%)" for the same period last year. The Company also announced that its Chief Financial Officer was stepping down just six weeks after the IPO.

Following this news, Navan's stock price fell $1.74, or 11.9%, to close at $12.90 per share on December 16, 2025.

If you have purchased Navan common stock, and have suffered a loss, realized or unrealized, and you wish to discuss this investigation, please contact attorney Mandeep S. Minhas at (888) 398-9312 or at mminhas@scott-scott.com.

